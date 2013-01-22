Posted on by

Leo and Satan: Sugar Trip

I don’t know whether to find the video cute or terrifying, but once you get past the cheesy voices, this series will have you falling in love. The web series is about the adventures of a young orphan named Leo and his charming (although sometimes terrifying) best friend, Satan. As of now there are six episodes so if you’re looking for a way to kill just over half an hour, look no further.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

4 comments on "Leo and Satan: Sugar Trip

