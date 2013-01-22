Leo and Satan: Sugar Trip

I don’t know whether to find the video cute or terrifying, but once you get past the cheesy voices, this series will have you falling in love. The web series is about the adventures of a young orphan named Leo and his charming (although sometimes terrifying) best friend, Satan. As of now there are six episodes so if you’re looking for a way to kill just over half an hour, look no further.

