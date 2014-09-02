Let’s get a party going

DSU welcomes students with month of events
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
The Douglas Students’ Union (DSU) has a number of events lined up for the month of September. Each event is meant to welcome new and returning students to both Douglas campuses, and provide one last marathon of fun before assignments and exams start to kick in.
“The DSU will be tabling from September 2 to 4,” said Nicola Carter, member-at-large for the DSU. “We’ll be handing out agendas, free stuff, prizes, things like that. There’s going to be a welcome-back barbecue at [both campuses]. We’re going to be having a welcome-back pub night in the DSU lounge in New West. There’s also going to be a clubs day and OOHLALA (college app) treasure hunt at both campuses.”
Tabling, like several of the planned DSU events, will be taking place at both campuses and be operated by DSU members.
At free hot dog barbecues, students can also grab their 2014 day-planners. At both the New West (September 16, Student Union Building) and the David Lam (September 9, AB Building) campuses, the free lunch will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The “Welcome-Back Pub Night” will be taking place on September 11 and run from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. As always, students are required to bring two valid pieces of ID, must be over the age of 19, and are allowed to bring one guest (also over the age of 19). There’s no need to RSVP, but be sure to plan for wait times as DSU pub nights are frequently packed.
For the respective campus club days (September 24 at New West, September 25 at David Lam), each will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carter also suggested students get familiar with the DSU’s chapter of the OOHLALA app, which will prepare students for the digital treasure hunt. Students will be required to take photos of landmarks and upload them to the app in order to take part in the treasure hunt.
“We also have the DSU boat cruise, which I’m super excited about,” said Carter. “It’s something that we’ve never done before. We’re going to be having tickets for $10. You are allowed—if you’re a Douglas student—one guest, and it’s $15 per guest. We’re going to have two floors, and have a DJ on each with different music. There’s going to be drinking, that’s for sure, so you have to be 19 or over.”
As the DSU continues to try and find opportunities for Douglas-students, Carter noted that, “The two DJ’s will most likely be students again. We did that at our last pub night.”
Carter added that tickets will be on sale at the DSU office at the New West campus. Ticket sales began on September 2, while the event itself will be on September 18 and run from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Students attending the DSU Boat Party are asked to meet at the Edgewater Casino prior to 8 p.m. for boarding.
Keep an eye out for further events from the DSU and be sure to check out their section of the OOHLALA app, where you can access info about additional Douglas clubs and collectives, keep track of classes, and keep up-to-date with school-wide announcements.
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski
Pingback: best umbrella amazon
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: counseled
Pingback: isis videos
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports
Pingback: http://www.rocket-e.com/
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies
Pingback: spam king
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: Archos mobile france
Pingback: tao of badass
Pingback: keyless
Pingback: 健麗,
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Original Product For Sale
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
Pingback: eua
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code
Pingback: 3-3/4"(96MM) HOLE-TO-HOLE
Pingback: hack msp
Pingback: Bigo Live Online
Pingback: beauty schools in tampa fl
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE
Pingback: explanation
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: filmizle
What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I liked this article.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which
you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.
Quality articles is the important to invite the people to visit the website,
that’s what this web page is providing.
If you want to take a great deal from this post then you have to apply such methods to your won weblog.
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with
us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog and terrific design.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol gamefly 3 month free trial
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came
to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my web site!I
suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
creditos rapidos y sin papeleos
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong
none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am concerned about
switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello mates, how is all, and what you would like to say regarding this article,
in my view its really amazing in support of me.
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I will certainly digg
it and in my opinion suggest to my friends.
I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
It is truly a great and useful piece of info.
I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.