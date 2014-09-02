Posted on by

Let’s get a party going

NEWS_Events DSU Hot Dog

DSU welcomes students with month of events

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

The Douglas Students’ Union (DSU) has a number of events lined up for the month of September. Each event is meant to welcome new and returning students to both Douglas campuses, and provide one last marathon of fun before assignments and exams start to kick in.

“The DSU will be tabling from September 2 to 4,” said Nicola Carter, member-at-large for the DSU. “We’ll be handing out agendas, free stuff, prizes, things like that. There’s going to be a welcome-back barbecue at [both campuses]. We’re going to be having a welcome-back pub night in the DSU lounge in New West. There’s also going to be a clubs day and OOHLALA (college app) treasure hunt at both campuses.”

Tabling, like several of the planned DSU events, will be taking place at both campuses and be operated by DSU members.

At free hot dog barbecues, students can also grab their 2014 day-planners. At both the New West (September 16, Student Union Building) and the David Lam (September 9, AB Building) campuses, the free lunch will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The “Welcome-Back Pub Night” will be taking place on September 11 and run from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. As always, students are required to bring two valid pieces of ID, must be over the age of 19, and are allowed to bring one guest (also over the age of 19). There’s no need to RSVP, but be sure to plan for wait times as DSU pub nights are frequently packed.

For the respective campus club days (September 24 at New West, September 25 at David Lam), each will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carter also suggested students get familiar with the DSU’s chapter of the OOHLALA app, which will prepare students for the digital treasure hunt. Students will be required to take photos of landmarks and upload them to the app in order to take part in the treasure hunt.

“We also have the DSU boat cruise, which I’m super excited about,” said Carter. “It’s something that we’ve never done before. We’re going to be having tickets for $10. You are allowed—if you’re a Douglas student—one guest, and it’s $15 per guest. We’re going to have two floors, and have a DJ on each with different music. There’s going to be drinking, that’s for sure, so you have to be 19 or over.”

As the DSU continues to try and find opportunities for Douglas-students, Carter noted that, “The two DJ’s will most likely be students again. We did that at our last pub night.”

Carter added that tickets will be on sale at the DSU office at the New West campus. Ticket sales began on September 2, while the event itself will be on September 18 and run from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Students attending the DSU Boat Party are asked to meet at the Edgewater Casino prior to 8 p.m. for boarding.

Keep an eye out for further events from the DSU and be sure to check out their section of the OOHLALA app, where you can access info about additional Douglas clubs and collectives, keep track of classes, and keep up-to-date with school-wide announcements.

