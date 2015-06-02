Let’s Talk Science: Black holes, allergies, and hiccups

By Chitwan Khosla, Features Editor
Science is about questions and looking for their answers. If Newton hadn’t wondered and looked for why the apple fell to Earth instead of going up, we might have never found out about gravity. So, like Newton, this section is a quest to find answers in the field of science, logic, and theories. If you have a question about science that you’d like answered, send it to Chitwan at features@theotherpress.ca
What are black holes?
NASA’s official website describes a black hole as “a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light cannot get out. The gravity is so strong because matter has been squeezed into a tiny space.”
Black holes remained a mystery for ages, as they are invisible since no light escapes them. We can only see the effects of a black hole when objects fall into it due to the strong gravitational pull. There are two known types of black holes: stellar and supermassive. The mass of a stellar black hole can be up to 20 times larger than that of a sun. Supermassive black holes are huge black holes with masses sometimes more than that of a million suns put together. “Sagittarius A” is a supermassive black hole found in the centre of our galaxy Milky Way.
Black holes have an outer, inner, and a singularity region. The event horizon is the outermost region of a black hole where everything falls into it. Once an object crosses the event horizon, it can’t escape the black hole. Then the object reaches the concentrated region of the black hole called singularity. No one knows for sure what happens at that point. What little information we have about black holes is mostly just composed of theories or myths.
Scientists are investigating extensively as these findings can reveal crucial secrets about the formation of our universe. The theories of relativity by Einstein and quantum mechanics vary on many aspects about black holes. Space.com reports that according to Albert Einstein, an astronaut would reach the event horizon and get pulled apart before reaching the singularity. On the flip side, physicists supporting quantum mechanics theory believe that the astronaut would not reach singularity or find the event horizon, but rather would get destroyed on just entering the black hole.
Why do allergies occur?
Allergies occur when the human immune system reacts to a foreign particle entering the body. This can be a harmful or a harmless particle, which triggers the body to react severely to get rid of it. Our bodies have Immunoglobulin E antibodies (IgE), which produce histamine. Histamine causes inflammation, fever, and itching if produced in very large amounts. People with allergies have higher amounts of IgE in their bodies which in turn increases the level of histamine production, leading to a reaction to a specific foreign particle which is called the allergen.
One can become allergic to an allergen at any point in their lives. Usually this occurs when one’s immunity is weak, generally while sick. Another reason is exposure to allergens. The body gets exposed to allergens numerous times and the immune system starts preparing antibodies for it. Over the course of time, enough antibodies are prepared which can attack the allergen.
Allergies are sometimes hard to diagnose because there is almost an infinite list of possible allergens causing antibodies to react. Different types of tests like skin prick tests, blood tests, and skin patch tests are conducted to determine the allergy-causing allergen. Allergies need to be taken very seriously because they can prove fatal in some cases, such as medication complications. Ideally, everyone should get an allergy test done to find out if they are allergic to anything. Physicians and doctors can help treat minor or moderate allergies. Treatments and precautions include antihistamines, decongestants, allergy shots, dehumidifiers, and others.
What are hiccups?
Seldom occurring, yet very bothersome, hiccups are called synchronous diaphragmatic flutter (SDF) or singultus in medical terms, as noted by MedicalNewsToday.com. Hiccups occur when our diaphragm gets irritated. The diaphragm is a muscular sheet that assists in breathing. On being irritated, the movements of a diaphragm are not very smooth and can cause jerks. This in turn causes your voice chords to collide and cause the hiccup. Eating or drinking too quickly or too much can cause hiccups. Hiccups are not harmful to us and rarely last longer than couple of minutes. Drinking water, inhaling deeply, or gargling with iced water are some of the remedies for hiccups suggested by National Health Service (UK). The longest continuous hiccup world record is 68 years!
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am going through difficulties with
your RSS. I don’t know why I am unable to join it.
Is there anyone else having identical RSS problems?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this web site is actually pleasant and the users are genuinely sharing fastidious thoughts.
You’ve made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your
views on this web site.
Hello, its fastidious piece of writing on the topic of
media print, we all understand media is a wonderful source of facts.
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours today,
yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet will be much more helpful than ever before.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users,
its really really nice post on building up new blog.
Appreciate this post. Let me give it a try.
Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your site in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a
good deal quicker then most. Could you suggest an excellent website hosting provider in a reasonable price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Hello there, just became mindful of your website through Google, and found
that it’s really informative. I’m gonna be aware of brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in the future.
Numerous men and women will be taken advantage of your writing.
Cheers!
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the thought of any user within his/her mind that the
way a user can know it. Therefore that’s why this post is perfect.
Thanks!
Wonderful blog! I stumbled upon it while surfing around on Yahoo
News. Have you got any suggestions concerning how to get placed
in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while having said
that i never appear to arrive there! Cheers
Hey! I realize this is somewhat off-topic but I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog like yours require
a lot of work? I am brand new to blogging but I do write in my
diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can share
my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions
or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now
each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Bless you!
I have been exploring for a little for any high
quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i’m happy to convey that
I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered
exactly what I needed. I such a lot no doubt will make
certain to don’t fail to remember this website and provides it a glance regularly.
Yes! Finally someone writes about other.
My relatives always say that I am killing my time right here
at net, however I am aware I am getting experience everyday by
reading such fastidious content.
Maybe you have thought about publishing an e-book or
guest authoring on other sites? I have got your blog centered on the very same topics you discuss and would
really love to have you share some stories/information. I understand my
readers would value your projects. If you’re even remotely interested, you
can shoot me an e-mail.
Now I am just ready to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming over again to learn further news.
I’d like to find out more? I’d like to find out more details.
Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if
you are not understanding anything fully, except this
paragraph gives fastidious understanding yet.
Hi, yes this article is really pleasant and
I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great
author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back in the future.
I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice morning!
Hi, yes this article is in fact fastidious and I have learned
lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to
give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and
amazing style and design.
I just could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I actually
enjoyed the usual information an individual supply to your guests?
Is going to be back frequently in order to inspect new posts
If you are going for best contents like myself, simply visit this web page everyday for the reason that it provides feature contents, thanks
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours
lol
Quality articles or reviews is the main to invite the people
to pay a visit the site, that’s what this web
page is providing.
I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!!
I certainly enjoyed every little bit of it. I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Appreciation to my father who informed me on the topic of this weblog, this website is truly
remarkable.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems
a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without
my permission. Do you know any methods to help reduce content
from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend a while studying more or understanding more.
Thank you for great info I used to be in search of this info for my mission.