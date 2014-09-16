Letter to the Humour Editor:

‘I cannot contain my disappointment with our premier anymore’
In the September 3 issue of the Other Press, we published a satirical article comparing BC Premier Christy Clark and her ongoing attitude towards the BC teachers’ strike as being very Grinch-like. One reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, had the following, rather lyrical (and similarly Seussical!) response:
You’re a mean one, Christy Clark
You really had us fooled,
You came in with one great promise, that you’ll put the families first,
Christy Clark,
You’re a bad actor and for families you’re the worst!
You’re a slow one, Christy Clark,
Your mind’s an empty hole,
If only you had a degree, you might have knowledge in your soul,
Christy Clark,
I wouldn’t vote for you with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole!
You’re a foul one, Christy Clark,
You have a promise keeper in your cabinet,
Who won’t keep a promise to get the kids in school yet,
Christy Clark,
Given a choice between the two of you I’d take the seasick crocodile!
You’re a rotter, Christy Clark,
You’re the queen of pointless plots,
You’ll say no to arbitration because it’ll put you on the spot,
Christy Clark,
You’re a contract-ripping toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce!
You nauseate me, Christy Clark,
You and your crafty smile,
You’re a crooked contract reneger and you drive a crooked deal,
Christy Clark,
You and your crony Fassbender don’t want a rational third party arbitrating
Because you know they won’t side with you and your logic is tangled up in knots!
You’re a foul one, Christy Clark,
You’re a nasty, wasty fool,
Your head is full of incorrect math, you won’t let the kids go back to school,
Christy Clark,
The three words that best describe you are as follows, and I quote,
“Fink, Fake, Fool”!
Pingback: Reena
Pingback: gymnastics handguards
Pingback: check this link right here now
Pingback: manifestation miracle
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Frisco Texas
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: doors & windows
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: 5"(128 MM) HOLE-TO-HOLE
Pingback: Computer recycling
Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl
Pingback: Kathline
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: Bigo Live Singapore
Pingback: Consulta CPF Online
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/viagra-vs-levitra/
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: memory workshops
Pingback: filmizle
Amazing! Its genuinely awesome article, I have got much clear idea regarding from
this article.
Thanks for finally writing about >The Other Press | Letter
to the Humour Editor: <Liked it!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you
if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Pingback: tampa spa packages
Pingback: samsonite carry on
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Let me show you how to earn money online as an affiliate
Pingback: blackhat download
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of the site is very good.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely happy
to read all at one place.
Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and set up my own. Do you require any coding
knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take
a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick
your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI,
just 3G .. Anyways, excellent blog!
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web address and
thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking over your web page yet again.