Letter to the Humour Editor:

‘I cannot contain my disappointment with our premier anymore’

In the September 3 issue of the Other Press, we published a satirical article comparing BC Premier Christy Clark and her ongoing attitude towards the BC teachers’ strike as being very Grinch-like. One reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, had the following, rather lyrical (and similarly Seussical!) response:

You’re a mean one, Christy Clark

You really had us fooled,

You came in with one great promise, that you’ll put the families first,

Christy Clark,

You’re a bad actor and for families you’re the worst!

You’re a slow one, Christy Clark,

Your mind’s an empty hole,

If only you had a degree, you might have knowledge in your soul,

Christy Clark,

I wouldn’t vote for you with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole!

You’re a foul one, Christy Clark,

You have a promise keeper in your cabinet,

Who won’t keep a promise to get the kids in school yet,

Christy Clark,

Given a choice between the two of you I’d take the seasick crocodile!

You’re a rotter, Christy Clark,

You’re the queen of pointless plots,

You’ll say no to arbitration because it’ll put you on the spot,

Christy Clark,

You’re a contract-ripping toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce!

You nauseate me, Christy Clark,

You and your crafty smile,

You’re a crooked contract reneger and you drive a crooked deal,

Christy Clark,

You and your crony Fassbender don’t want a rational third party arbitrating

Because you know they won’t side with you and your logic is tangled up in knots!

You’re a foul one, Christy Clark,

You’re a nasty, wasty fool,

Your head is full of incorrect math, you won’t let the kids go back to school,

Christy Clark,

The three words that best describe you are as follows, and I quote,

“Fink, Fake, Fool”!