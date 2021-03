By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

When life becomes a test of endurance

rather than a slow-painted picture

When life is like a corset

clinging to sadness is comfortable

When everything is coloured over by fiction

every fine step is new

When reality hits life

With each leather string

one after the other pulled together

The air is restricted b r e a t h

And a new chapter begins to open

a waterfall silently falls

When life becomes ambiguous…

take off the corset