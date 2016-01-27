LifeatDC.com

A blog for students by students
By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter
At the beginning of the month, the student blog LifeatDC was launched for the students at Douglas College to enjoy. Complete with an eye-catching collection of GIFs, this easily accessible website is waiting for students like you (yes, you!) to explore and immerse yourself in.
“[The gist of the blog] is to build a sense of community on campus, help students connect with each other around common experience, promote getting involved on campus, and encourage students to use the resources that are available to them at the College,” shared Debbie Molnar, who is in charge of Communications for Student Engagement.
Prabh Hundal, one of the blog writers, recently shared a little more about the formation, launch, and future plans for their seven-student team. Hundal, a first-year international student, became involved while searching for an extracurricular activity to be a part of. After missing out on the Student Ambassador program, she surfed the school website to find a job opening for a blog writer. She quickly applied and found herself employed alongside a group of fellow eager students preparing to launch the blog in the new year.
With the new blog in full swing, she writes and also updates the Omnivex, the software for the digital screen/plaque by the first level entrance. According to Hundal, the blog is connected to Douglas College by the Marketing and Communications Office (MCO). When asked about how long she sees the blog running for, she replies without concern stating that “whatever happens, happens.”
While writing about their lives at Douglas, the group also hosts events alongside the Douglas Student Union. You might recall a workshop called Money Management, which took place recently, and a focus group that they helped promote to encourage students to be vocal on the changes they want to see at the college.
In the near future, look out for weekly updates on their blog titled Money Mondays, where there will be budgeting tips for the average student. Also, look out for the ice breaker event, scheduled for February 17. The event, similar to The E.D.G.E. (a yearly orientation event in the fall), will be held as a substitute to meet new faces and make lasting friendships. Additionally, LifeatDC will be bringing a series on their blog titled Humans of DC. Similar to the blog and New York Times Best-Seller Humans of New York, they plan to involve willing students looking to share their story, so keep your eyes peeled for sign-up forms coming soon.
While it took three months to launch and seven willing students to contribute, if you want to get involved with the blog, don’t hesitate! Everyone is welcome. They’ll be holding interviews next semester, so look out for more info on their website in the coming months.
