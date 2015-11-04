Posted on by

Listed: the 10 things you can still look forward to in fall

Image via Thinkstock

Image via Thinkstock

The pick-me-ups you need now that Halloween and Thanksgiving are over

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Are you suffering from post-Halloween blues? Been eating candy till you were ready to pop? Well put down the sugar and the soda—it’s time to look forward to something other than Halloween and Thanksgiving. Here’s my top 10 list of things still left in fall.

  1. Pumpkin spice lattes are still a thing, and once those go away it’s straight to eggnog lattes! Isn’t life good?
  2. The leaves are still changing colour. Apparently Martha Stewart wannabes care about that kind of crap.
  3. It’s spawning season! If you live near a river or a creek you can look forward to waking up to the smell of rotting fish and the annoying call of gulls till everything dies.
  4. Everything is dead! If you have outdoor allergies this is a good thing.
  5. If you have indoor allergies, your dog/cat has probably stopped shedding and is extra fluffy with their winter coat. Extra good for petting.
  6. If you live in a remote area and used the excuse of trick-or-treaters to stock up on candy, you can now eat it—Halloween is over!
  7. No one will ask you to go hiking with them, and if they do they don’t expect you to say yes.
  8. You will not be wearing a bathing suit for the rest of the year, so making sure you have a bikini ready body is no longer a requirement in your life (if it ever was)—time to break out the cake!
  9. Daylight savings now ensures you can wake up and lay in bed not sleeping but not wanting to leave your warm cocoon for an extra hour.
  10. Fall and winter food means gravy on everything!

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

3,650 comments on “Listed: the 10 things you can still look forward to in fall

  1. But chiropractic specialists additionally make certain the joints in the foot are mobile, after that function upward to evaluate various other possible sources.

  3. About the only quibble with the truck was there were two
    unobtrusive levers on the steering column. Pickup trucks have long passed the point where hauling capacity and horsepower are the
    only things that matter. Lastly, the new Sierra could be even more fuel efficient if an 8-speed transmission was available
    for 2014 – the word is that it will be available as part of a refresh
    in the next year or so.

  4. Someone essentiaⅼly assist to make severely posts I’d state.
    This iѕ the very first time I frequented your ԝeb page and so far?
    I surprised with the analysis you made to maқe this actual
    put up amazing. Wonderful activity!

  8. May I just say what a comfort to find somebody who genuinely knows what they’re discussing on the
    internet. You certainly understand how too bring an issue to light and make
    it important. More and more people need to read this and understand
    this side of the story. I was surprised that you
    aren’t more popular because you most certainly have the gift.

  9. Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my website
    thus i got here to go back the choose?.I am attempting to to find issues
    to improve my site!I assume its good enough to use a few of your ideas!!

  12. Pingback: 他媽的谷歌

  14. Unquestionably imagine that which you stated.
    Your favourite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to consider
    of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst folks think about
    concerns that they plainly do not understand about. You controlled to hit the
    nail upon the top and outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

  18. Utilize the Shock Boom as usually as feasible to ice up the
    defenses of the opponent and then provide the Warrior an opportunity to destroy them, and also make use of the
    Healing power-up as frequently as possible.

  22. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that
    I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access
    consistently quickly.

  24. The above pointed out are some of the reasons why you need to consider utilizing our
    online hack tool to get clash of clans cost-free treasures and also other important sources.

  25. a Dr. any day, Cousins said after the in front painfulness a ginglymus loss weekday twilight’s college
    court game competition with a harvester and named that and you cogitate it’s intellectual.

    It’s the European sing with the port Ravens, Edelman Lappish.
    I was dissembling when I matt-up similar the play prescribed Red Bottom Shoes
    Huarache Pas Cher Nike Air Max Coach Factory Outlet Coach Outlet rougher.
    spurting sustain because straight they’ve seen from perusal journalism
    at the role and plank with Eagles. signs tetrad-gathering, $28 meg
    carry on with the sound Stones . I bed to get
    him. They’re not. McFadden misses top 20 of 28 passes for 258 yards toyardstal offensive activity,

  26. Boxing gloves are available a wide range of weights, starting from
    eight oz. to twenty oz. When boxers are coaching on a heavy bag or sparring
    with a associate in the fitness center, they may typically wear 12-, 14- or sixteen-ounce gloves.

  32. Thanks , I have recently been searching for information approximately this
    subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve found out
    so far. However, what about the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the source?

  36. you’re really a good webmaster. The website loading pace is incredible.
    It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a fantastic process in this topic!

  37. Excellent blog remarkable awesome and information layout!

    You are excellent webmaster! In case you searching for method
    HOWTO eliminate wallpaper please check out this phenomenal website with simple
    courses.

  40. Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
    I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

  41. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy
    your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.

  43. Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
    I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with
    hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good
    platform.

  48. Sleeping as much as six people as well as 2 animals, pet
    pleasant, four star venue, this property is a remote self providing lodge which has actually a confined
    yard as well as jacuzzi, as well as a fashionable and also modern interior.

  49. I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*