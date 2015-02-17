Local news roundup: Animal cruelty allegations, and new learning centre

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

Coquitlam

The owner of Willow, a severely emaciated husky found on January 31, was revealed to be a resident of Coquitlam on February 10.

Willow was found in Maple Ridge starved and with matted fur prior to being taken in by the SPCA.

Her owner is reportedly a “local student in his 20s” according to BC Local News, information that was received after a neighbour contacted the SPCA.

The SPCA’s chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty told BC Local News, “There is sufficient evidence to move forward with animal cruelty charges under both the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Criminal Code.”

Willow has since been in recovery and has received numerous adoption requests.

Allan Schoenborn, a known child killer, made a request at Coquitlam’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital for outside visits in the company of staff.

Schoenborn has been in the institution since 2010, and while he has been involved in altercations inside the hospital, has reportedly been recovering.

Schoenborn was found not guilty of the murder of his three children in 2008 “by reason of mental disorder,” according to the Now News.

Integration back into communities is known to help those with severe mental illness in some cases, and while Schoenborn’s doctors reportedly support the decision, family of the victims as well as the provincial Crown are opposing the possibility of outside visits.

New Westminster

New West Pride president Jeremy Perry is looking to gain government funding to help support this year’s Pride Festival.

As of 2014 the New West Pride Festival runs for nine days, with nearly two-dozen events and features the involvement of numerous local businesses.

Perry also suggested to the New West Record that location expansion is necessary for the festival due to its growing popularity.

“Every single spot on every single lane was full. People were being turned away,” Perry told the Record of last year’s festival.

On February 12, New Westminster opened a brand new elementary school and the city’s new Neighbourhood Learning Centre.

École Qayqayt Elementary will operate grades kindergarten to the fifth grade, and will be taking in 500 students. The school also operates with a solar-powered heating system designed for the winter season.

“One of our key priorities right now is to revamp BC’s education system so it can better support student learning in a wide range of settings,” Minister of Education Peter Fassbender told the Record of the new school.

The Learning Centre meanwhile offers daycare and kitchen facilities, and will serve as a space for children to learn and play outside of school hours as another way to continue their education.