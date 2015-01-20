Looking good in the neighbourhood

A Golden Globes 2015 fashion roundup
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Hollywood kicked off the 2015 award season on January 11 with the Golden Globes. Stars of TV and film donned their best gowns and tuxes for a night of celebration, each one wanting to make an impression without landing themselves on a worst-dressed list. Fashion-wise, the Golden Globes has always acted as a precursor to the Oscars, displaying coming trends in formal wear before the big night in February.
As with any event where fashion reigns supreme, the audience at home was graced with a few surefire hits, as well as some misses.
Starting with the best of the night we had Anna Kendrick, one of the many stars from the movie Into the Woods. Kendrick’s dress featured a plunging V-neckline with a belted waist and an A-line skirt. As a relatively petite woman with a small bust, this dress’ shape did a lot to accentuate her curves. The majority of the dress is made of a nude chiffon, which is a lighter fabric that, when coupled with the magenta details of the gown, make the overall look effeminate and soft.
Representing the men is Eddie Redmayne, who ended his night with a Best Actor win for his role in The Theory of Everything, but began it in dark-green velvet. I liked a number of things about his ensemble, but I mostly enjoyed the fact that his velvet jacket and bow tie seemed to harken back to a time of 1940s Hollywood glamour. Velvet is a fabric that is very difficult to make look right, mostly because it shows any creases—every garment must be impeccably tailored. Redmayne achieved this, even going as far as matching the smart black-silk trim along his lapel to his black-silk dress pants.
Finishing off the best dressed is Emma Stone, who opted for a pantsuit instead of the more traditional gown. I liked this choice for her because of the type of body she is dressing. The high-waisted dress pants elongate her legs, making her look taller than her 5’6” inch frame. The addition of the glitzy, sequin top adds a fun, feminine element to otherwise severe business attire.
Starting off our worst dressed is Ruth Wilson, who walked away with a win for her role in the TV drama The Affair. My major issue with her dress was not the shape or the colour—both of which I think complimented Wilson immensely—but the deconstructed look. Normally I appreciate the aesthetic of deconstruction, but for such a tailored garment I find that it ruins the overall look of the dress. The thick black seams with their large borders of frayed green satin become distracting and bury Wilson in a heap of sloppy terribleness.
For the men we have Entourage’s Kevin Dillon who decided to jazz up his traditional tux with space fabric. I’m all for experimentation with fashion, but this came off more cartoony than chic. It has always been my opinion that it is best to commit to a look, rather than go halfway. Had Dillon taken this look a step further with a brightly coloured tie or shoes then it may have scored him a lot higher on my overall fashion board.
Lastly we have one of the night’s hosts, Tina Fey. Fey wore several outfits throughout the broadcast, but one took the cake for the worst. Fey’s red carpet look was a black and white satin bubble dress with crystal detailing. The semi-sweetheart neckline is very flattering, showing off her collarbone, but unfortunately the dress looked extremely ill-fitting. The too-large bust sagged and weighed her down, making her look hunched over. Usually bubble dresses, which I never found flattering on any body type, are relegated to cocktail length, and there’s a reason for that. Having the dress be any longer forces it to accentuate the thighs, rather than the waist and hips. This makes the wearer appear dowdy, which is exactly the case with Fey.
Overall I was relatively pleased with the night’s turn out. There were no real blatant fashion blunders, but maybe some celebrity somewhere is saving their Bob-Mackie-inspired feather and sequin number for the Oscars.
