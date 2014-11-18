Love thy selfie

I take too many selfies.
I know I’m not supposed to admit to such narcissism, acknowledging that the shallow depths of my self-reflection mirror those of Narcissus. Yet, as I’ve persisted in documenting my self-ie, I’ve come to see value in this pat-on-the-back photography (bear with me).
Consistently the image of traditional beauty that we’re presented with in media is one of a white, thin and supposedly healthy, able-bodied, and often photoshopped-to-oblivion person. The variation between these conventional images is low, and when we see faces or bodies that do challenge the traditional beauty image, they will generally conform in other ways or will be the butt of a joke. These beauty images are unreal, and they function to present impossible ideals, unrealistic expectations.
The faces which actually make up the populace have one thing in common: they’re all different. Yet the quirks which give our faces and bodies character, which make them ours, are glossed over in the world of lights and cameras. The occasional “oddity” which does get accepted in this world is generally fetishized, or treated as an exception to the rule. Oftentimes, they become more a part of the person’s “brand” than their appearance: just take Cindy’s mole, Lara’s gap, Cara’s eyebrows, and Kim’s butt.
What does it say about our physical characteristics when they’re either fetishized in media or capitalized on? When those physical characteristics are made into a joke, or only accepted under certain circumstances?
It devalues those characteristics; it sets them up as other, different, and unattractive. We mere mortals don’t have the resources to snip, suck, tighten, lift, increase, decrease, and plumpen all of our imperfections, and we don’t fit within the frames of hegemonic beauty.
Selfies emerge as a challenge to this dominant narrative of exclusive beauty. Ok, yes, they’re still largely narcissistic or whatever, but selfies give us the opportunity to display those features we like, or which make us different. Someone with big pearly whites can show off their 1000-lumen smile. Someone with a prominent nose can present a striking profile. We can mask or magnify whatever characteristics we choose to, rather than shying away from cameras because we aren’t Gisele Bündchen.
More than that though, we can show through selfies that we are more than the sum or our parts. Selfies are for showing personalities, events, and emotions. Selfies aren’t just about slapping body parts into a frame and hitting hefe. They’re about making faces, shooting from different angles and in interesting places. If you reduce selfies to a simple solo photo shoot, then of course they’re uni-faceted. There’s artistry to a selfie though, in perfecting a shot or documenting your day, your life, your personality.
The camera isn’t just for traditionally beautiful faces and bodies; the selfie is for everyone. So pick up your phone and snap some pics, because you love thy selfie.
Selfie tips!
I’m not very good at taking selfies, but I can give a few tips from my time spent smiling awkwardly in front of a camera. (For more expert advice, search up Sophie Isbister’s guide to selfies on our website, titled “Express your selfie”):
– Brush your hair, make sure nothing’s in your teeth, do whatever you’ve got to do to make yourself look reasonably put-together.
– Find good lighting. The pros all say that natural, outdoor lighting is the best, because it gives you a soft glow—no harsh, artificial lighting for you!
– Choose a good background. I’m not a fan of pictures feat. messy bedroom, or a toilet lurking in the background of an otherwise cute selfie. I like to opt for a plain wall, but you can also selfie in front of flowers, paintings and pictures, a mirror, or whatever else strikes your fancy.
– Use a front-facing camera, for god’s sake.
– Take lots of selfies, from different angles and with different facial expressions. You’ll eventually become familiar with the poses and expressions that best suit you, but for the time being experimentation is key.
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I believe that is among the such a lot vital info for me.
And i’m satisfied studying your article. However wanna
commentary on some general issues, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent
: D. Excellent task, cheers
Article writing iss also a fun, if you know then you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Nice post. Never knew this, thanks for letting me know.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate
your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.
The other husks all looked ok, however the chives skin will
require day-to-day interest (although the two plants look healthy).
Thanks for finally writing about >The Other Press | Love thy selfie <Loved it!
Eating fruits and vegetable will not only keep skin acne free, it is also
advantageous for the baby’s proper growth and also advancement.
Hello Dear, are you really visiting this web site daily, if so after that you will without doubt get
good experience.
Wonderful post, I think website owners ought to learn a lot from this web blog its user-friendly as well as posts are excellent.
This is such an excellent resource that you’re offering and you provide
out free of charge. I enjoy seeing sites that gives an ideal useful resource
totally free. I really adored reading your content articles.
Very good post. I just discovered your weblog as well as wished to say that I have definitely loved surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be signing up to your feed and I hope you write once more
soon!
This site certainly has all of the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and
didn’t know who to ask.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that
you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is excellent blog.
A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
Hey there! I simply want to give you a big thumbs up for the great information you
have right here on this post. I’ll be returning to your web site for
more soon.
Hi, I check your blog like every week. Your writing style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!
Maps, Addresses and Driving Directions to important places such
as: Local Hospital Emergency Medical or “Walk-In” Clinics;
Bank, ATM and Money Exchange; Airport, Train Station,and Bus
Stations; Post Office, Fed – Ex, UPS or other Express Mailing Businesses; Grocery Stores, Butcher, Baker, Liquor Stores,
or other Essential Stores; Internet Café or Business Center;
Recommended Restaurants, Cafes, Clubs, or Thoroughfares; Local Places of Worship with phone numbers.
That is absolutely true, since you will be able to improve in each aspect.
Make sure you clean your face thoroughly before moisturizing.
Excellent blog post. I definitely love this site.
Thanks!
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to
be actually one thing that I feel I might never understand.
It kind of feels too complex and very large for me.
I’m taking a look forward on your subsequent post, I will try to get
the hold of it!
I love it when people come together and share thoughts.
Great blog, keep it up!
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your blog.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You’ve performed a great job. I will certainly digg
it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
Acne mark types that are triggered by loss of cells are more usual in nature than keloids.
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of
msn. That is an extremely well written article. I will make
sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of
your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I’ve learn some good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for
revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you place to create this kind of excellent informative web site.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this post
plus the rest of the website is very good.
Warm/ chilly – a significant natural treatment that is typically suggested using hot and
cold wet towels on the towel to reduce swelling as well
as to remove pores prevented – the primary wrongdoer in the production of acne.
It is an usual trouble amongst form of acne typically stands for the very first time around
the age of 20 as well as 25, although it can strike as well both teen women as well
as mature women.
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people for this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about
my trouble. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Outstanding entry! I found it worth it to read. I’ll check back later to see if more posts are added.
I will right away grab your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
This article was very helpful, particularly since I was trying to
find applying for grants this subject last Thursday. Keep posting.
Interesting post, I am going to spend more hours learning about
this subject.
Engaging post. I’ll keep coming back here for even more.
Great site.
I saw your content some time back and saved it to my computer.
Only lately have I got a opportunity to check it and I must tell you nice work.incredibly
great post, i definitely love this site, thanks.
I enjoy your way of writing truly enjoy this web site.
I really really like the theme on your website, I run a site, and i would
really like to utilize this theme.
I just now found your blog post and now I’m among
your followers.
I simply must tell you that you have written a fantastic and unique article that I really enjoyed reading.
I’m fascinated by how well you laid out your material
and shown your views. Many thanks.
Yeah bookmaking this site wasn’t a terrible decision since it is an excellent
post!
Wonderful post. Didn’t know this, thank you for
letting me know.
I’m lucky that I found this web blog, precisely the correct information that I
was trying to find!
Thanks for the write up. I definitely agree with what you are saying.
I have been discussing this subject a lot lately with
my brother so hopefully this will get him to see my point of view.
Fingers crossed!
I really appreciate this article. I have been looking
everywhere for this! Thank goodness I discovered it.
You’ve made my day! Thanks once more.
I like this web blog a lot. Countless amazing information.