Lovelorn letters of yore

Classic love letters and our emergence into a contemporary age of ‘luv’
By Natalie Serafini, Editor-in-Chief
Love is possibly amongst the most difficult sentiments to articulate, and yet one of the most ardently, passionately, and profusely expressed. In trying to communicate our love, sometimes the words get tangled up in strong emotions, tripped over as we try to tell how we feel.
This seems truer than ever in the age of quick texts and emojis. Saying you love someone has become as simple and simplistic as a heart emoji, sent hurriedly along with a not-so-verbose “i luv u.”
Maybe it was equally as overwhelming a task back when expressing adulation required pen, ink stub, and a carrier pigeon, but we seem increasingly inept and unprepared as we trek further and further into a digital age. There’s nothing that says we can’t send the love letters of yore, typed on tiny iPhone screens, but why would people put in the effort when it’s easier to send your sweetheart a heart and eggplant emoji? Even Valentine’s Day cards, the epitome of all things sweet ‘n’ saccharine, are generally predicated on a pun, a rhyme, or a half-hearted yet heartfelt joke—and are moments away from the trashcan.
John Walsh of the Independent asked, “Have we lost the art of writing love letters?” He writes of the classic ones, then turns his attention to more recent love letters and their flaws: “The classic love letters of the last two centuries, however, have been those of poets, playwrights, and novelists, and their theme is tiresomely formulaic. Whether it’s John Keats worshipping Fanny Brawne … Victor Hugo rhapsodizing over Adele Foucher … or Oscar Wilde in raptures over Bosie Douglas … the theme has been transcendence—the insistence that the loved one inhabits a higher plane of being than the normal run of mankind.”
While I’ll agree with Walsh that love letters ain’t what they used to be, I don’t know that I take offence at the amorous and transcendent nature of the more recent letters. His reference to the more humorous, genuine, and at times “flagrantly pornographic letters” (in the case of James Joyce—read on for more) do sound more unique than the wealth of more alike contemporary ones. Nonetheless, I think the larger problem with love letters these days is that they aren’t getting written at all.
So, what are the classic letters that we can look to for inspiration? And are we even capable of applying that inspiration in our world of bite-sized texts, written at intersections and intermissions?
The “dirty letters”
Remember those “flagrantly pornographic letters” that I mentioned from James Joyce? They were about Nora Barnacle, and you can bet your ass I’ll be getting into their story here.
Barnacle was reportedly the one who began their exchange of lusty letters, and indeed their lust-filled love life. She was quite the saucy lady, as Brenda Maddox of the Guardian writes. Joyce referred to Barnacle as “my strange-eyed whore,” likely in part due to her indulgence in erotic fantasies, which she would pen and send to him.
I blush at the thought of recording their correspondence here, but let’s suffice to say they liked it kinky, and end on this sign-off in Joyce’s letter from December 2, 1909: “Nora, my faithful darling, my sweet-eyed blackguard schoolgirl, be my whore, my mistress, as much as you like (my little frigging mistress! My little fucking whore!) you are always my beautiful wild flower of the hedges, my dark-blue rain-drenched flower. – JIM”
Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?
In addition to being a beautiful writer, Virginia Woolf was the recipient of some beautiful love letters from her lover and long-time friend, Vita Sackville-West. BrainPickings.org reports that Woolf’s novel Orlando was based on Sackville-West, and that Sackville-West’s son has referred to the book as “the longest and most charming love letter in literature.”
The two were never able to be together publicly, particularly with the age of prevalent homophobia, and the two were married to men. Nonetheless, their letters, with Woolf asking Sackville-West to “throw over your man,” speak to a great love. Here’s a portion of Sackville-West’s beautiful letter to Woolf: “I miss you even more than I could have believed; and I was prepared to miss you a good deal. So this letter is really just a squeal of pain. It is incredible how essential to me you have become. I suppose you are accustomed to people saying these things. Damn you, spoilt creature; I shan’t make you love me any more by giving myself away like this—But oh my dear, I can’t be clever and stand-offish with you: I love you too much for that. … you have broken down my defences. And I don’t really resent it.”
Or-love-sky
BrainPickings.org also reports that Allen Ginsberg and Peter Orlovsky met in 1954, and their relationship spanned decades following that, until Ginsberg passed away in the late ‘90s. The pair also couldn’t marry, but they referred to their long relationship as their “marriage.”
The two exchanged beautiful heartfelt letters, describing how they missed each other and wished they could be together. Orlovsky wrote, “… don’t worry dear Allen, things are going ok—we’ll change the world yet to our dessire [sic]—even if we got to die—but OH the world’s got 25 rainbows on my window sill …”
Ginsberg returned with a letter saying how he missed Orlovsky: “I’m making it all right here, but I miss you, your arms & nakedness & holding each other—life seems emptier without you, the soulwarmth isn’t around …”
Is there any other (Heming)way?
In case you weren’t aware, Ernest Hemingway was quite the lady’s man, so it’s no real surprise that he’s on this list. From what my research can garner though, it was Hemingway’s letters to his “dearest Kraut,” Marlene Dietrich, that are really worth recounting. Kate Connolly of the Guardian reports on a series of letters and telegrams from their apparently 30 years of “unrequited love”; Connolly adds that “they never consummated their love, because of what Hemingway referred to as ‘unsynchronised passion.’”
Their letters were not nearly as erotic as Joyce and Barnacle’s, but more conversational and joke-y—and of course lovely. In his letter from August 28, 1955 Hemingway says a few times, “I love you very much.” The two never married one another, were perhaps never lovers, but they were certainly friends in love: “So what. So Merdre. I love you as always. – Papa.”
“I’d like to paint you…”
Painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera had a tumultuous relationship: they married in 1929 with a 20-year age difference, divorced in 1939, and renewed their marriage less than a year later. Their second marriage to one another lasted until 1954, three years before Rivera died.
While their relationship was not always the most peaceful, no one can say they weren’t passionate. Frida wrote, “I ask you for violence, in the nonsense, and you, you give me grace, your light, and your warmth. I’d like to paint you, but there are no colours, because there are so many, in my confusion, the tangible form of my great love. – F.”
Where are we now? I’m sure people still exchange proclamations of their adulation—pages of words that try but can never quite encapsulate the full feeling.
Yet writing love letters has lost some of the epic desperation that being separate from your love used to carry. These days distance is mitigated by Skype and FaceTime, or a quick drunk text to let your dear know “I’ve been thinkin bout u.” It isn’t just someone you’re in a relationship with either—we’re all guilty of taking the myriad meaningful relationships in our lives for granted on occasion, or opting for the quick and easy rather than the long and effortful.
Maybe I’m more of a nostalgic romantic than I thought, but it would be kind of nice, kind of beautiful, if people still exchanged little love letters. We’re so fast-paced and instant, that it’s hard to take the time to really think about how much someone means to you. Even though it’s difficult, it’s worth it for the meaning, the comparative permanency, and the beautiful gesture of sitting with a pen in hand and struggling to find the words for the person (or people) you love. Your letters might not go down in history alongside the aforementioned lovelorn writers, but they’ll certainly last.
Howdy Ӏ am so thrtilled I found yoᥙr website, I resally fߋund үoս ƅy accident, ԝhile ӏ was lookіng οn Aol fоr ѕomething elѕe,
Regardless I am here noѡ annd wоuld jyst like tоo say thɑnks fοr a tremendous post andd
ɑ alll round entertaining blog (I ɑlso lovge the theme/design), I don’t
have timee tߋo read thгough it ɑll att the mіnute but Ⅰ hae bookmarked it and
aⅼso included yor RSS feeds, sо whеn I have time
I will be bаck tto rеad a loot more, Pleaqse ɗo kesp up thee
greaat jo.
Hi, i feel that i saw yoս visited mү web site thus і ggot Һere tօo ggo back thе
desire?.I’m trdying tօ in findingg tһings to enhance mу web site!Ⅰ guess itѕ ok tο make
use of sоme of yoᥙr ideas!!
I haᴠe bsen browsing ⲟn-lіne ǥreater thɑn 3
hours tyese ⅾays, ƅut Ⅰ by no mᥱans foսnd ɑny attention-grabbing article ⅼike yoᥙrs.
It’s beautiful ѵalue sufficient forr me. Personally, if all webmasters аnd bloggers mаdе good content
mazterial ɑs you probabⅼy dіd, the wweb shaⅼl bee mᥙch more
hwlpful thzn еveг bеfore.
Hi my family mеmber! I want tto saу that this post
iss amazing,gгeat written аnd include almjost ɑll sivnificant infos.
І’d lik to peer mоre posts ⅼike thiѕ .
Thiss blog ᴡаѕ… hօᴡ do I ѕay it? Relevant!!
Fіnally Ӏ hhave found something that helped mᥱ.
Cheers!
Helloo there, Ӏ do think your blog cоuld possibⅼy bе havjng wweb
browser compatibility ρroblems. Whenever I tske a look at
yokur blog іn Safari, it looks fіne however, ѡhen opening іn Internet Explorer, itt
hhas some overlapping issues. І just wɑnted tto ǥive yߋu a quick heads uρ!
Besiddes tɦat, wonderful site!
Hi thеrᥱ, Yⲟu’vе dοne a grsat job. I wilⅼ definiteky digg іt and perrsonally recommend
tⲟо mmy friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited frⲟm thiѕ webb site.
I realⅼy ⅼike іt wen folks cоme togᥱther and share thߋughts.
Greɑt site, sticdk wіth it!
Fantastic ǥoods freom you, man. I’ve be mindful your stuff prior to and you are
siumply too fantastic. ӏ actuɑlly lije ѡhat үou haѵе оbtained гight һere, rеally like wһat үou ɑrе ѕaying аnd tthe waay iin whgich durinng whіch you are saying it.
You make it enjoyable and yoս continue to care for to keep іt sensiЬle.
I ϲɑn’t wait to lrarn muc mогe frоm yⲟu. Thiis iss reaⅼly а ǥreat site.
I’m curious too find out what blog plstform yyou hаve bedn usіng?
I’m hɑving ѕome small security probⅼems ᴡith my
ⅼatest werbsite ɑnd I would likе to find something moгe risk-free.
Do yoս haѵe any recommendations?
I alll the timᥱ ᥙsed tо study post іn news papers Ƅut now аs I am a user of net sso
frοm noԝ I ɑm using net fߋr articles, tһanks to web.
Thanks for your sort words 🙂 I enjoy that quote as well, it’s so effortless to
locate yourself siding with what is typical
as an alternative of considering about what is most correct for you.
І think thіs iis among tһe most vital informatіon for me.
And і’m glad reading yߋur article. Ⲃut wɑnt to remark
οn some gеneral thіngs, The site style іs perfect, thee articles іs rеally great : Ꭰ.
Goood job, cheers
The materials utilised for storage sheds are wood, plywood, vinyl, metal, steel and
Rubbermaid.
Hey there! ӏ’ve been foⅼlowing your blog for ѕome tіme noա аnd finalⅼү
ǥot thе courage to ցo ahead and give үou a shout out frⲟm
Neew Canney Texas! Јust աanted to sаy keep up thе greаt job!
I was not too long ago staggered to look at the number of articles published by the two most prolific authors for a well-known report directory – they every single had almost 25,000!
Also the suggested dose for the solution is no a lot more than 5mg/day
with directions not to exceed.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before finish I am reading this great article to
increase my experience.
Thanks for any other fantastic post. The place else
may anybody get that type of info in such an ideal means of
writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such info.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job
and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Hеllo, I enjoy reading tɦrough ʏour article post. Ι like
tߋ ԝrite a lіttle commеnt tο support yоu.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site,
how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a
acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
bright clear idea
Because the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very soon it will be
famous, due to its quality contents.
Hello, this weekend is fastidious in favor of me, for the reason that this point in time i
am reading this impressive educational post here at my home.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue on the topic of this post
at this place at this web site, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
What’s up friends, its wonderful article on the topic
of educationand entirely defined, keep it up all the time.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website
in internet explorer, could test this? IE nonetheless is the
market chief and a large component to folks will miss your great writing due to this problem.
I get pleasure from, lead to I found just what
I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet
my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
to your new updates.
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome,
nice written and include approximately all significant infos.
I would like to see extra posts like this .
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard
on. Any recommendations?
I delight in, lead to I discovered just what I used to be taking a look
for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
I all the time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user
of web so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad
is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally
off topic but I had to share it with someone!
What’s up, I desire to subscribe for this blog to obtain newest
updates, so where can i do it please help.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I really loved
the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be again often in order
to inspect new posts
Hi great website! Does running a blog like this take a great deal of work?
I have virtually no knowledge of computer programming however
I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if
you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic but I just had to ask.
Appreciate it!
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog
from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Carry on the great work!
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience on the topic of unexpected feelings.
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog
that’s both educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail
on the head. The issue is something which not enough people are speaking intelligently
about. Now i’m very happy I found this during my hunt for something
concerning this.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look
forward to new updates.
Very good article. I am experiencing a few of these issues as well..
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto
a colleague who was conducting a little research on this.
And he in fact bought me breakfast due to the fact that I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this topic here on your website.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to check it out.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to
my followers! Terrific blog and amazing design.