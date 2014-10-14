Posted on by

L&S Listed: 10 road signs that you could be

By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor

Don’t you hate that feeling of anxiety you get when you’re at a party and someone asks you, “If you could be any road sign, what would you be?” I know that deeply personal questions like that always make me nervous and unsure. Here’s a handy list of 10 possible answers to give to anyone who makes such prying queries.

1. Yield

2. No stopping on tracks

3. Dangerous curves ahead

4. Slippery when wet

5. Left turn only

6. No parking

7. Pavement ends ahead

8. Soft shoulder

9. Watch out for falling rocks

10. Thank you; resume speed

