L&S Listed: 10 road signs that you could be

By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor
Don’t you hate that feeling of anxiety you get when you’re at a party and someone asks you, “If you could be any road sign, what would you be?” I know that deeply personal questions like that always make me nervous and unsure. Here’s a handy list of 10 possible answers to give to anyone who makes such prying queries.
1. Yield
2. No stopping on tracks
3. Dangerous curves ahead
4. Slippery when wet
5. Left turn only
6. No parking
7. Pavement ends ahead
8. Soft shoulder
9. Watch out for falling rocks
10. Thank you; resume speed
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular
basis, this site is genuinely good and the visitors are genuinely sharing fastidious thoughts.