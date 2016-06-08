Man acquitted of murder

Jury deemed the defendant too likeable
By Rebecca Peterson, Staff Writer
It was a trial that shocked only the very few left in this world who have yet to have their spirit broken by society.
John White, 31, walked out of the courtroom a free man last week after the court ruled overwhelmingly in his favour during a murder trial that many thought was fairly clear-cut and simple.
White was arrested for the murder of neighbour Ben Dover two years ago after a friendly disagreement turned violent.
The prosecution was dumbfounded by White’s acquittal.
“We have security footage of him repeatedly stabbing Dover in the chest with a pair of garden shears,” said prosecutor Kirsten Blue, who looked dead-eyed and hopeless as she spoke to reporters on Monday. “Those shears were found in the defendant’s bedroom, still covered in Dover’s blood. White had blood under his fingernails that matched Dover’s DNA. In a recent journal entry, White wrote a passage that reads, and I quote, ‘Ben Dover is a f—ing piece of human s— who I would love to stab with a sharp object. In fact, I’m actively planning to stab Ben Dover with a sharp object.’ We’ve confirmed this is White’s handwriting, as well. He has no alibi, and many witnesses saw him entering Dover’s residence that day, and leaving covered in a large amount of crimson liquid, likely blood.”
With such overwhelming evidence against White, it was difficult to believe he was found to be not guilty.
“The thing you have to understand about John is that he’s a really nice guy,” a neighbour explained to the press. “Everyone likes him. He remembers my name, my kid’s name—hell, he even baked cupcakes for a school fundraiser. Murderers do not bake cupcakes.”
“I saw him pet a dog, once,” said one of the jury members. “He was very sweet about it. And he said he liked my blouse. I just don’t believe he could have done such a thing.”
“If anyone did it, it was probably Dover himself,” said one member of White and Dover’s community, who was shaking his head. “Yeah, I could see it. Doing it just to put John behind bars. Probably stabbed himself with the shears and everything. He always seemed like the manipulative, dramatic type. It was probably some kind of blackmail.”
When asked how such a blackmail would work—given that Dover is now deceased—the man seemed somewhat confused. After a moment, he shook his head and said, “Whatever. It was definitely Dover’s fault. John just wouldn’t do something like that, he has friends and family and stuff. No murderer in the history of our country has ever had friends, or family, or did anything nice for anyone, ever. It just doesn’t happen.”
White has declined to comment on the matter, and has returned to his home. To celebrate his release, many of his neighbours organized a block party for him. White was last seen petting a cat and making small talk with a senior citizen.
Perhaps the jury was right after all.
Loving the information on this website, you have done
outstanding job on the posts.
Glad to be one of the visitors on this awe inspiring site :D.
the first thing that come’s in mind is to have a pee. have you ever had a golden shower mr bear. oh my it’s a raining
Greetings I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am
here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post
and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and
also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great jo.
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out some
additional information.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information,
but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this
info for my mission.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic
but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot! Gamefly 3 month free trial
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few
minutes and actual effort to generate a top notch article… but what can I say… I hesitate
a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me.
Thank you!
When someone writes an article he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her
mind that how a user can understand it. Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding.
Thanks!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the
following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
shield this hike.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the article you write.
The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t
afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your
heart.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be
interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look
forward to going over your web page for a second time.