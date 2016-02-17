Posted on by

Marvel’s funniest anti-hero

‘Deadpool’ film review

By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist

5/5

I think Deadpool is my new favourite Marvel movie. I knew going into the movie I would enjoy it, having seen the trailers, but I didn’t know that I would enjoy it this much. I honestly knew very little about Deadpool outside of what the trailers had shown. I’d heard his name before, but he wasn’t a Marvel character I was familiar with, so I went into the movie fairly blind. Now I can’t wait to see more of him.

Deadpool’s humour is its greatest selling point. I haven’t been to many movies that elicited so much laughter from the audience. Just the opening credits set the tone, and Deadpool’s breaking of the fourth wall only added to it. Even his incessant pop-culture references never seemed out of place. A memorable one for me was a shot of Time with Deadpool portrayer Ryan Reynolds on the cover as sexiest man alive, contrasting his horribly scarred appearance as Deadpool.

Reynolds did an amazing job of portraying Deadpool’s character. His sarcastic, macabre, and dirty humour was a riot. I thought the jokes might get old partway through the movie, but they managed to stay fresh for the duration of the film. The makeup crew also did an amazing job of making Reynolds look ugly—who knew that was even possible? I also really enjoyed the fight scenes. They were choreographed quite well.

The movie never takes itself seriously, and that works. There are many times when Deadpool pokes fun at his own film’s lack of budget, such as explaining why there were only two X-Men in the movie. Some of the CGI wasn’t all that great, but that might have been another meta-joke.

Compared to other Marvel films, I really liked the movie’s unconventional content. It definitely has an “R” rating for a reason. It’s probably the most violent, gory, profanity-laced superhero movie I have ever seen. But let’s not forget, Deadpool isn’t really a hero. He says so himself many times.

If you like comic books and crude humor, I recommend you go see Deadpool. Just make sure that you know what you are getting into. I will never look at avocados the same way again.

