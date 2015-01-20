Meatless Monday: Fancy vegetarian ramen

Spice up your stir fry!

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Goodness knows that I am not the best cook. But any student should know how to make ramen, right? What if you want to fancy yours up a bit, maybe for a special someone who’s really into Asian cuisine? This recipe requires quite a bit of prep, but the overall cooking is fairly simple.

In a medium soup pot, add enough water to cover the egg. Cover and put over high heat, waiting for water to boil. Once it does, turn off the heat and let egg rest in there for 10 minutes. Once egg has rested, run it under cold water to loosen the hardboiled egg from the shell, then peel. Once peeled, slice the egg in half then set it aside.

Follow instructions on the ramen package to cook noodles. Do not add any flavouring or freeze-dried veggies if they have been included, just throw those away. Once noodles are cooked, strain them and run them under cold water to prevent them from over-cooking as you prepare the broth. Put the noodles aside in a cold bowl.

In the same pot, combine the vegetable broth, soy sauce, and sriracha. Then cover and put it on high heat until it boils. As you’re waiting for the broth to boil, divide the noodles, egg, corn, spinach, bean sprouts, and scallion into two large serving bowls.

After broth is boiling, remove from heat and stir in miso paste. Add additional soy sauce or miso to taste. Ladle hot broth into each bowl and let both stand for around five minutes before serving.

Ramen is a good option if you’ll be dining with someone a little less inclined to give up their meat. Leftover chicken, steak, or pork can be added to the bowls should anyone want to add some meat in their ramen. This will make you look considerate, even if you might not be a culinary genius. This meal is also adaptable to what you might need. Add an extra egg or some tofu if you’re concerned you need more protein, or more spinach if you need iron. Sodium might be a bit of a problem though, so avoid this, especially the optional miso, if you’re trying to cut back on salt.

Ingredients (serves two):

1 egg

2 single serving packages of dried ramen noodles

1/2 cup (118 mL) canned corn kernels

1/3 cup (80 g) fresh spinach

4 cups (1 L) vegetable broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp miso paste (optional)

Handful of fresh bean sprouts

1 scallion, minced

2 tsp sriracha (optional)