Meatless Monday: Liquid lunch!

Boozy fun in the summer sun
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
The weather is getting nicer and the days are getting longer. Summer is here, and we’re all enjoying more refreshments, particularly those of an alcoholic nature. Who doesn’t like kicking back on the patio with a pitcher of sangria or a sweet mojito? Suggested for your enjoyment below are some delicious alcoholic cocktails to make this season even better. As a bonus, all of these beverages are gluten-free and vegan!
The most important thing to remember when mixing drinks is that nothing is very important. Most drink recipes are just suggestions, and these presented are 100 per cent customizable. Experimenting with substitutions or changing the ratio of alcohol to mix (nothing like a little more wine!) can often lead to a drink being even tastier—don’t be afraid to experiment! And of course, any cocktail can become a delicious straight-edge beverage by simply leaving out the alcohol, or substituting something else in instead.
Summer Sangria: The perfect drink for a summertime afternoon siesta!
2 pieces of fruits of your choice (for example, oranges, lemons, limes, strawberries, kiwis, grapes, pears, or peaches)
¼ cup of sugar
1 can of pineapple juice
2 cups orange juice
1 bottle of red or white wine
Chop up fruits, and mix all of the other ingredients in a pitcher, stirring until everything is absorbed and dissolved. Optional extras include adding lemon-lime pop (such as 7upor Sprite), white or coconut rum, and/or lemonade to the mixture.
Morning Mojito: This Cuban drink is good in all hours of the day from morning to midnight (please enjoy responsibly). Although served as a single drink, it’s easy to turn into a pitcher by adjusting the servings to as many as you need.
Mint leaves
Lime juice
2 spoonfuls of sugar
1 cup of club soda
1 shot of white rum
Ice
Mojitos have a distinct taste and are easily adjusted, so experiment with serving sizes of all the ingredients until you find the taste that works.
Lemon juice can be substituted for the lime, and coconut rum can be used to make it sweeter.
Cosmopolitan: Perfect for feeling fancy, and a favourite of Carrie Bradshaw’s (à la Sex and the City).
2 shots of vodka
½ shot of triple sec
1 shot of cranberry juice
1/2 shot of lime juice
1 orange slice
This drink is easily multiplied to serve a group (or to simply overindulge yourself) and also an easy one to adjust to taste on the fly!
Raspberry Summer Punch: Easily made in a glass or adjusted for a punch bowl!
1 cup of concentrated raspberry juice (Five Alive or another frozen concentrate works well)
1/2 a shot of grenadine syrup
200 ml of champagne or sparkling wine
1 spoonful of lemon juice
Some fresh blackberries
1 shot of vodka.
Mix together and serve cold—a very sweet delight.
Crantini/Screwdriver: A simple and excellent drink for BBQs or just a fun night with friends. This drink is made simply by mixing one shot (or however much you want—equal parts booze and mixer make for a crazy time!) of vodka with cranberry or orange juice.
For a slightly less intoxicating effect, the vodka can be replaced with sparkling wine or champagne to create a Mimosa.
Most important of all, enjoy yourself but be safe this summer. Good luck, and have fun!
