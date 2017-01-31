Meatless Monday: Meal prep to get you set!

Easy, freezable breakfast burritos

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen tater tots

2 tbsp butter

8 eggs (beaten)

1/3 cups cream

1 can of refried beans

2 cups of grated cheddar cheese

1 cup of grated Monterey Jack cheese

2 tomatoes (diced)

½ white onion (diced)

1 green pepper (chopped)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp chili flakes

8 tortillas (whatever kind you prefer)

To begin, cook your tater tots according to the instructions on their box. Once finished, set them aside.

Next, melt the butter in a frying pan set to medium-high heat. Sauté the onions until translucent, then add in the eggs and green pepper and begin whisking gently. Don’t go too fast or the eggs will splash everywhere. When the eggs have just started forming clumps, whisk in the cream. Mix in the salt and chili flakes, and then continue cooking for another 3–5 minutes, or until no liquid egg remains. Once done, set this aside, and begin laying out your tortillas.

With a spoon, dollop the refried beans down the centre of each tortilla, then layer the tater tots, eggs, cheese, and tomato. Fold each tortilla at both ends and then roll. Individually wrap each burrito in wax paper or paper towel.

You can store these in the freezer for up to a month, and just take them out as needed. To reheat, remove it from the paper and heat it up in the oven for 15 minutes at 400 degrees.

Prepping breakfast like this is the perfect plan for any busy student—especially if you have early morning classes! And if the vegetarian thing isn’t really your cup of tea, they taste just as good with some chicken, bacon strips, or crumbled breakfast sausage mixed in. Just put the meat in pre-cooked as a separate layer during your assembly process!