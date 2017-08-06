Meatless Monday: mug meals

Quick and easy meals to make in your microwave

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Are you super lazy? Do you hate cooking, but also hate starving? Are you constantly in a rush? Well, you’re in luck, because I have some quick fixes for you.

The lazy chef in me knows that there is nothing better than wreaking sweet havoc on my microwave. It’s convenient and fast, and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand how it works—not like those nasty convection ovens! So, for my friends on the go, here are some “mug meals” that you can make on your own.

Soup of the day

Ingredients:

half a tomato, sliced

three stemmed and quartered mushrooms

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp dried parsley flakes

1 cup vegetable broth

a handful of spinach

In a large mug combine the broth, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic powder, and parsley. Cover this with a saucer completely, then microwave for two to three minutes depending on your microwave’s heat setting. It’s done when the mushrooms look steamed and the tomatoes have softened. Toss in your spinach and stir before eating.

The poor man’s pizza

Ingredients:

4 tbsp flour

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp milk

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp canned or jarred marinara sauce

pinch of baking soda

In a mug, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Thoroughly mix in the oil and milk so that there are no chunks, or until it looks like dough. When you’re done mixing, layer the marinara sauce, as well as whatever toppings you want—I prefer just having cheese and some rosemary, but you do you boo. Microwave for one and a half to two minutes. Let it sit for a bit so it can cool down, then enjoy!

Basic brownie

Ingredients:

3 tbsp flour

3 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp canola oil

3 tbsp water

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp white chocolate chips

Combine all the ingredients (except for the chocolate chips) in a regular sized mug. Mix until everything is even and there are no random dry spots of only powder. Then stir in the chocolate chips. Microwave for one minute, then let it stand until it is at room temperature. For extra fun, you can top with ice cream or whip cream.