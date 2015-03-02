Meatless Monday: Ultimate grilled cheese

Adding a little something extra to the childhood classic
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Ingredients:
Two slices bread (your choice)
Butter
1/8 of white onion, sliced
Mayonnaise
Either processed or strong cheddar cheese
For the dip:
1 tsp. horseradish
1 tbsp. grainy mustard
Or
1 tsp. sriracha
1 tbsp. ketchup
Begin by heating your frying pan, melting 1 tsp. of butter before adding your onions. Sauté onions, stirring occasionally until they are translucent. While your onions cook, lightly butter one side of your bread and slice your cheese.
Once the onions are finished, transfer them to separate a plate. Then, in the same pan, place one slice of bread, butter-side down. Before beginning to stack your sandwich, spread mayonnaise over the inside of the bread. Then add onions and cheese to the sandwich, finishing with your second slice of bread, butter-side facing out.
In order to ensure your cheese melts, turn the burner off, and place a pot lid or plate over top the sandwich. Don’t worry if there is a space between the cover and the bottom of the frying pan.
Let it cook for approximately one minute before lifting the cover and checking that the bottom of your sandwich is toasted to a nice golden brown. If it is, flip it quickly, attempting to keep all the onions inside.
Once flipped, cover once more and leave until the second side is cooked to a golden brown. If you are not cooking in a cast iron pan, you might have to turn your burner back on to a low setting, depending on how long your pan retains heat.
For an extra touch, make a dip! Spice goes great with onions and cheese. For the salty mustard lovers, combine horseradish and grainy mustard. For those of you more in love with a sweet and spicy flavour, try out the ketchup and sriracha combo.
