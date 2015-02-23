Meatless Monday: Vegetarian sloppy joes

A meaty classic goes meatless!
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 ½ large white onions (sliced)
4 cloves garlic (chopped very fine/minced)
3 tbsp. chilli powder
2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 cup dry pinto beans
1 medium to large red pepper (chopped)
1 cup tomato sauce
½ cup water
2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. tomato paste
4 cups cabbage (thinly sliced)
1 medium zucchini (chopped)
1 cup defrosted frozen corn
3 tbsp. honey mustard
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. sriracha sauce (optional)
10 hamburger buns
Though this recipe may seem intimidating because of its long list of ingredients, I can assure you that the complication ends there. Using slow cookers is a great option if you’re a busy student on the go: just quickly toss in whatever you need in the morning, and then it’ll be ready by the time your day is done, ensuring that you have a healthy, homemade meal to fuel that big ol’ brain of yours.
Soak the pinto beans for approximately two days in the fridge.
In a large skillet or frying pan, heat oil and add onions. Cook onions for approximately eight minutes, stirring occasionally. You’ll be able to tell you’ve cooked them long enough when they start to brown slightly.
Add chilli powder and garlic, stirring constantly until you really begin to smell the garlic. It shouldn’t take very long, less than a minute. Just make sure it’s all mixed in pretty evenly.
Remove from heat before stirring in the vinegar. Scrape any browned bits off the side and bottom, making sure that they stay with the onions for when you transfer them to the slow cooker.
Spray the slow cooker’s basin with cooking spray.
Take the pinto beans out of the fridge and drain them, then rinse them under cold water before putting them in the slow cooker. Add the red bell pepper, tomato sauce, soy sauce, water, and tomato paste; stir until everything is evenly mixed.
Layer the onion on top of the veggies and beans already in the slow cooker. Do not mix them. Having the beans underneath the top onion layer will make sure they won’t dry out.
Put the lid on and cook on high for five hours.
Stir in cabbage, zucchini, honey mustard, sriracha (optional), corn, brown sugar, and salt; then cook for an additional 30-40 minutes. Just make sure the cabbage is tender.
Serve on toasted hamburger buns.
