Posted on by

Meatless Monday: Vegetarian sloppy joes

Photo via http://espressoandcream.com/

Photo via http://espressoandcream.com/

A meaty classic goes meatless!

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 ½ large white onions (sliced)

4 cloves garlic (chopped very fine/minced)

3 tbsp. chilli powder

2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 cup dry pinto beans

1 medium to large red pepper (chopped)

1 cup tomato sauce

½ cup water

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. tomato paste

4 cups cabbage (thinly sliced)

1 medium zucchini (chopped)

1 cup defrosted frozen corn

3 tbsp. honey mustard

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. sriracha sauce (optional)

10 hamburger buns

Though this recipe may seem intimidating because of its long list of ingredients, I can assure you that the complication ends there. Using slow cookers is a great option if you’re a busy student on the go: just quickly toss in whatever you need in the morning, and then it’ll be ready by the time your day is done, ensuring that you have a healthy, homemade meal to fuel that big ol’ brain of yours.

Soak the pinto beans for approximately two days in the fridge.

In a large skillet or frying pan, heat oil and add onions. Cook onions for approximately eight minutes, stirring occasionally. You’ll be able to tell you’ve cooked them long enough when they start to brown slightly.

Add chilli powder and garlic, stirring constantly until you really begin to smell the garlic. It shouldn’t take very long, less than a minute. Just make sure it’s all mixed in pretty evenly.

Remove from heat before stirring in the vinegar. Scrape any browned bits off the side and bottom, making sure that they stay with the onions for when you transfer them to the slow cooker.

Spray the slow cooker’s basin with cooking spray.

Take the pinto beans out of the fridge and drain them, then rinse them under cold water before putting them in the slow cooker. Add the red bell pepper, tomato sauce, soy sauce, water, and tomato paste; stir until everything is evenly mixed.

Layer the onion on top of the veggies and beans already in the slow cooker. Do not mix them. Having the beans underneath the top onion layer will make sure they won’t dry out.

Put the lid on and cook on high for five hours.

Stir in cabbage, zucchini, honey mustard, sriracha (optional), corn, brown sugar, and salt; then cook for an additional 30-40 minutes. Just make sure the cabbage is tender.

Serve on toasted hamburger buns.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

533 comments on “Meatless Monday: Vegetarian sloppy joes

  2. This is my first time to visit here. I found a multitude of interesting stuff as
    part of your blog, particularly its discussion.
    From the plenty of comments on the articles, I assume
    I am not the only one having most of the enjoyment! Keep up the favorable
    job.

  7. I think this is among the most essential info
    for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things,
    The site style is excellent, the articles are actually great
    : D. Excellent job, all the best.

  9. fantastic рut up, very informative. І ponde why tһe
    othеr experts ߋf this sector dо not understand thiѕ.
    You must proceed yoսr writing. Ⅰ’m surᥱ, yߋu’ve ɑ
    grᥱat readers’ base аlready!

  13. I adore your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did
    you create this site yourself or did you hire someone to do it
    for you? Plz answer back because I’m looking to create my own blog and would
    really like to know where you got this from. thanks.

  18. It’s difficult to find well-informed people
    on this topic yet you sound like you know what you’re speaking about!

    Many thanks for this post. I totally agree
    with what you are saying. Keep us posted.

  20. I don’t make it a habit to make comments on many articles, but this one deserves attention. I agree with the information you have written so beautifully here.

    Thanks a lot.

  22. You’re so great! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before.
    So nice to find a person with some original thoughts on this subject.
    really thank you for starting this up. this website is one thing that’s wanted online, somebody with some originality.
    useful job for bringing something new to the internet!

  24. It was excellent finding your site yesterday. I arrived here these days hunting
    new things. I wasn’t discouraged. Your suggestions after new approaches on this
    thing have been helpful plus a fantastic help to me personally.
    We appreciate you having time to write down these items and then for sharing
    your ideas.

  25. You’re so cool! I don’t think I can learn something like
    this before. So great to find somebody with some one of a kind
    ideas on this subject. really thank you for bringing this
    up. this website is something that is needed on the net, somebody with
    somewhat originality. great job for bringing something new online!

  27. I have read a couple of great stuff here. Clearly worth bookmarking for
    revisiting. I’m wondering just how much effort you put to create such a great educational web site.

  29. Hello man, This was a fantastic page for such a hard subject to speak about.
    I look ahead to reading a lot more great posts like these.

    Thanks a bunch.

  30. I haven’t checked in here for some time simply because I thought it
    was getting uninteresting, but the last few posts are actually good
    quality therefore I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist.

    You deserve it my buddy.

  32. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined
    your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.
    Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  33. Do not also receive me started on the individual hand is actually pretty cool butthe human eye is actually very in contrast
    to advancement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*