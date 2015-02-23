Meatless Monday: Vegetarian sloppy joes

A meaty classic goes meatless!
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 ½ large white onions (sliced)
4 cloves garlic (chopped very fine/minced)
3 tbsp. chilli powder
2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 cup dry pinto beans
1 medium to large red pepper (chopped)
1 cup tomato sauce
½ cup water
2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. tomato paste
4 cups cabbage (thinly sliced)
1 medium zucchini (chopped)
1 cup defrosted frozen corn
3 tbsp. honey mustard
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. sriracha sauce (optional)
10 hamburger buns
Though this recipe may seem intimidating because of its long list of ingredients, I can assure you that the complication ends there. Using slow cookers is a great option if you’re a busy student on the go: just quickly toss in whatever you need in the morning, and then it’ll be ready by the time your day is done, ensuring that you have a healthy, homemade meal to fuel that big ol’ brain of yours.
Soak the pinto beans for approximately two days in the fridge.
In a large skillet or frying pan, heat oil and add onions. Cook onions for approximately eight minutes, stirring occasionally. You’ll be able to tell you’ve cooked them long enough when they start to brown slightly.
Add chilli powder and garlic, stirring constantly until you really begin to smell the garlic. It shouldn’t take very long, less than a minute. Just make sure it’s all mixed in pretty evenly.
Remove from heat before stirring in the vinegar. Scrape any browned bits off the side and bottom, making sure that they stay with the onions for when you transfer them to the slow cooker.
Spray the slow cooker’s basin with cooking spray.
Take the pinto beans out of the fridge and drain them, then rinse them under cold water before putting them in the slow cooker. Add the red bell pepper, tomato sauce, soy sauce, water, and tomato paste; stir until everything is evenly mixed.
Layer the onion on top of the veggies and beans already in the slow cooker. Do not mix them. Having the beans underneath the top onion layer will make sure they won’t dry out.
Put the lid on and cook on high for five hours.
Stir in cabbage, zucchini, honey mustard, sriracha (optional), corn, brown sugar, and salt; then cook for an additional 30-40 minutes. Just make sure the cabbage is tender.
Serve on toasted hamburger buns.
I just started reading and I’m glad I did. You’re a fantastic blogger, among the best
that I’ve seen. This weblog unquestionably has some facts on topic
which I just wasn’t mindful of. Many thanks for bringing this stuff to light.
Very nice post, i actually love this site, continue the good
work.
I happen to be exploring for a little bit for any excellent articles
or blog posts on this sort of area . Searching in Google I finally discovered this website.
Reading this information made me pleased that I’ve found precisely
what I needed.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for posting.
Excellent post however , I was wanting to know if you can write a litte more
on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit
further. Cheers!
This is my very first time to visit here. I discovered numerous engaging stuff as part of your blog, specifically
its discussion. From the numerous comments on the articles, I guess I’m not the only one
having most of the enjoyment! Keep up the favorable job.
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, nevertheless I wish to say
that this write-up is amazing! Your writing taste has amazed me.
Many thanks, very great post.
I do believe all the creative ideas you have presented for your post.
They’re very persuasive and can certainly work. Still, the
posts are incredibly quick for novices.
Thanks for the post.
You’re so cool! I don’t think I can learn something
like this before. So good to find somebody with some unique
ideas on this subject. really thank you for bringing this up.
this website is something that’s needed on the net, somebody with somewhat creativity.
excellent job for bringing something new to the internet!
Thanks for your very good information. They’re so valuable.
I am lucky that I found this blog, precisely the
right information that I was searching for!