Men’s soccer preview: October 2

Heading past silver
By Davie Wong, Sports Editor
It’s going to be an exciting week for the men’s soccer team. Heading into week four of PACWEST soccer action, the men are coming off an exhilarating win against the VIU Mariners. Well, actually, they’re coming off a tough blowout against the Quest Kermodes, but I think the team would like to forget that game.
Other than the Kermodes bump, the men have looked fantastic in the second quarter of the season. The team has gone 1–1–1 in the last two weeks of play, and has scored their way into the win column. Offensively, the year has been quite explosive for the men. The team has scored five goals in three games, which is quite the benchmark.
In particular, the men have had great success scoring off set pieces and scoring early. Three of their last five goals have come off of set pieces, with two off of direct free kicks. The last time the Royals clashed against the Blues, it was a tight game all the way until the end, and the Blues gave the Royals very little to work with. However, one of the two goals the Royals did score was off of a free kick, so that will be a key for them for sure. Going into the game, the team will have to be ready for an intense physical match.
Defensively, the team has been rather lackluster. Perhaps that’s just the Quest game dragging the stat line down, but no matter the case, defence is something they will have to address. It’s unlikely that coaching staff will allow Sunday’s breakdown against Quest to go unaddressed, but it’s likely that every team in the PACWEST will be looking over that game footage and dissecting the Royals’ defensive mistakes. The team will need to patch up their holes, and they’ll need to patch them up quickly.
The Blues have been on a hot streak to start the season. Their last game against the Langara Falcons resulted in a 4–0 score for the Blues. The team just has everything clicking. They’ve scored 14 goals in 5 games and have only allowed goals in 2 of them. They are statistically the best team in the league, and the Royals will need to be in top form once again to challenge them.
However, the Royals do already have a foot up on them. The Douglas College squad is the only team the Blues have yet to beat, and that may be something the team can leverage if they get ahead of them early. It can also be a double-edged sword, as the Blues will likely be hungry to take three points off of the Royals. Either way, the game will be an epic clash with National contentions definitely in sight.
I’ll immediately grab your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter
service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing
as well as from our dialogue made at this time.
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my blog so i got here to return the choose?.I am attempting to to find issues to enhance my
website!I guess its adequate to use a few of your
ideas!!
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Keep up the great work!
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Everything is very open with a clear description of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is very helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity on the topic of unexpected emotions.
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the issues.
It was really informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss
and would love to have you share some stories/information. I
know my visitors would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
I simply couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your visitors?
Is gonna be back ceaselessly in order to check out new posts
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
Hi there, yup this post is in fact fastidious and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.
Heya this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the exact same
area of interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you provide
here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks!