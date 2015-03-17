Mindful eating

Eating disorders in our society, and how to find help
By Chitwan Khosla, Features Editor
“There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” ― George Bernard Shaw
I am a big time foodie, and I can bet that I am not the only one with strong feelings for food, which is a very natural social behaviour—our social lives are deeply connected with food. Apart from being a basic necessity for life, food is part of our cultures, values, religions, traditions, history, relationships, and memories. Every country has a cuisine of its own which tells you a lot about its people and their lifestyle. There are families’ traditional recipes which we all enjoy with our siblings and cousins to cherish childhood memories. Every child loves the food cooked by their mothers and grandmothers. Whether it be a family picnic or special dates, nothing is complete without food.
Our brain connects food with emotions because it is trained to do so. We feel calm and glad when we eat because other than satisfying hunger, our brain associates food with happy memories. You can understand this whenever you are offered a favourite food; the elation you feel by just looking at it and anticipating its taste is what turns the meal into an experience.
Having said all this, we know every coin has two sides. One can’t ignore the saying, “Too much of anything is bad.” Balance is what needs to be maintained in every aspect of life. Nature is beautiful when in balance—otherwise, it can bring disaster. Similarly, if our eating becomes imbalanced, it can lead to difficult negotiations with food and health: eating disorders.
Eating disorders are not so much an issue of eating as they are an issue of an unhealthy state if mind. Eating disorders are a mental health problem and many people suffer from them, although many don’t realize that they do. The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) reports on its official website, “Eating disorders are not just about food. They are often a way to cope with difficult problems or regain a sense of control. They are complicated illnesses that affect a person’s sense of identity, worth, and self-esteem.” Food becomes the centre of focus and people might start starving themselves, or start overeating. This may happen due to number of reasons such as depression, stress, and social problems. For example, a teenager in high school who is bullied at school for their weight could fall victim to this mental illness. They might either start extreme dieting or overeating—in any case, they would suffer.
Eating disorders come in different forms, but generally three kinds are common: anorexia nervosa (AN), bulimia nervosa (BN), and binge-eating disorder (BED). People suffering from AN are super-conscious of their weight. They feel they are fat, even if they are healthy or underweight. They diet persistently and take extreme measures to lose weight. Kelty Eating Disorders explains on their website that such individuals deprive themselves of essential nutrients and minerals, inviting a number of health problems. They eat very little, tend to eat slowly so that no one notices them eating less or throwing away food, and over-exercise. Thinning of bones, loss of a regular menstrual cycle in females, low blood pressure, low heart rate, kidney issues, and infertility are a few of the many health problems associated with AN. The same website also informs that a young woman suffering from AN is at much higher risk, as much as 12 times, of dying than other women of her age. CMHA also reports that 10 per cent of people suffering from AN die young or commit suicide.
Next, people who suffer from BN also feel they are fatter than they really are, but they don’t starve themselves. They fear gaining weight, and try to diet and lose weight but overeat at times. They can’t control such incidents and then feel guilty about it. They try forced v0miting, take laxatives, over-exercise, and use other methods to compensate for overeating. BN poses very serious threats like heart and kidney failure, severe dehydration, and colon damage, as reported by Kelty Eating Disorders.
Individuals suffering from BED are different from the other two eating disorders we discussed. Sometimes to compensate for stress, anxiety, or other emotions, people with BED eat lots of food on a regular basis, maybe several times a day. Because the eating behaviours are linked closely to emotional well-being, it can be hard to control or stop. This eating disorder is different from BN, as the individuals do not attempt to forcefully remove the food from their bodies. Obesity, diabetes, and blood pressure complications are common effects of BED.
But, of course, there are ways to diagnose, treat, and prevent such disorders. The very first step towards this is acceptance: you can help yourself and your loved ones if you accept that anyone can suffer from an eating disorder, and that there is help. Don’t feel ashamed or panic that you have any mental sickness. As per a fact reported by DoSomething.org, as many as 24-million people in the US suffer from some sort of eating disorder, showing that it is highly common.
The next step is to get help. If you think you have any of the symptoms then you must seek a professional. It is always better to get treatment as soon as possible, so you can get the help you need and reverse the eating disorder’s effects. If treatment starts late, it becomes risky for the patient to co-operate with treatment, just like for a drug-addict. But, prevention is always better than the cure. Be mindful about your eating habits and behaviour, and live a healthy life: eat healthy, work out appropriately, avoid eating alone when stressed or sad, stop rewarding or punishing yourself with food, and stop dieting immediately. Let food be what it is best suited for: satisfaction, happiness, and sharing!
If you are concerned about your own eating habits, or those of a loved one, there are resources and help in the Lower Mainland for you. Here is a list of organizations which are available to help those in need.
- Thrive BC provides care for those struggling with an eating disorder, and their “interdisciplinary team has worked in specialized eating disorder treatment settings (inpatient, outpatient, and residential programs within the St. Paul’s Hospital Eating Disorder Program). Collectively, we have over 25 years experience working with people who are struggling with problematic eating (i.e. Anorexia, Bulimia, Binge Eating Disorder, emotional eating).” You can find more information about Thrive BC at www.ThriveBC.com, or call 604-928-5699.
- The Looking Glass Foundation formed the Looking Glass Residence, which provides support for “medically stable youth (17-18 years old) and young adults (19-24 years old) in their recovery from Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, or [an Eating Disorder Not Otherwise Specified].” You can find out m0re about the Looking Glass Foundation at www.LookingGlassBC.com or by phone at 604-314-0548. For more information about the residence, contact 604-829-2585, or info@lookingglassresidence.com.
- Kelty Eating Disorders provides a list of resources and information on their website at KeltyEatingDisorders.ca, where you can find out more about getting help.
This is that you see that great Facebook Profile photo you opted to
use won’t look close to as good as being a Facebook Profile Thumbnail which the rest with the
Facebook world sees. How to Find Autobot on Facebook; How to Look for People on Loopt; ehow.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post! It is the little changes that
will make the most important changes. Thanks for sharing!
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with afterward you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Hi there Dear, are you genuinely visiting this site daily, if so then you will absolutely obtain pleasant experience.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles every day
along with a mug of coffee.
Because the admin of this site is working, no question very
rapidly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
My relatives all the time say that I am wasting my time here at web, except I know I
am getting experience every day by reading such fastidious articles.
Do you know what sort of couples ensure it is different for special someone.
Most those who have tried online dating services will advise you that always times you will find people for auction on those sites that merely are looking for a friendly relationship as opposed to anything serious.
Different generations have different viewpoints in regards to the way the entire world works and keepingan open system is the best way to learn in regards to the person you might be dating
and the entire world in general.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Appreciation to my father who stated to me on the topic of this blog,
this website is actually remarkable.
Thanks very interesting blog!
They have one motto in daily life to call home a cheerful and satisfying life .
Their desires could be for an online relationship of
that nature or they’re able to arrange through the forums an area where they’re able
to meet in person. Men really hate might will believe that they are being tied down even though they are not ready.
Hi, after reading this amazing article i am too glad to share my knowledge here with mates.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness
of precious experience concerning unpredicted emotions.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
Cheers
Interessante Webpage. Das Designn und die nuetzlichen Infos gefallen mir besonders gut.
Currently it appears like Movable Type is the
top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read)
Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with
my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your
content. Please let me know. Thank you
Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you offer.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed
information. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.
Hi there to every one, since I am truly keen of reading this
website’s post to be updated regularly. It consists
of pleasant information.
Keep on working, great job!
Somebody essentially help to make seriously articles I might state.
This is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point?
I amazed with the research you made to make this actual put up incredible.
Great task!
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article.
Thank you for supplying this info. corso excel base
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave
it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had
to tell someone!
Allow it load completely before planning to perform a search.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just visit this web site every
day for the reason that it provides feature contents, thanks
I truly love your blog.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own site
and would love to find out where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
Kudos! corso excel
You might be angry at yourself or perhaps employer because you’re.
Credit card debt doesn't become problems overnight.
com hosting account, plus your ready to upload your files while using the Free FTP client
software File – Zilla, but.
voyance gratuite ch tirage voyance travail
comment obtenir un don de voyance voyance gratuite audiotel voyance benevole par mail signification carte tarot voyance voyance annecy avis
tirage tarot en ligne guide de la voyance olivier voyance avis voyance
lyon avis numero voyance belgique consultation chat voyance gratuite voyance boule de cristal salon de la voyance dans
le nord vraie voyance gratuite corinne voyance tourcoing chaine vivolta voyance
en direct call center voyance jeux de voyance carte gratuit voyance alice nadege voyance par
tel sans attendre idf1 voyance gratuite predictions voyance 2015 comment obtenir un don de
voyance voyance horoscope sante jeux voyance gratuite voyance centerblog voyance en direct corsica voyance planning arnaque voyance audiotel jeu
de voyance gratuit tarot voyance par oui ou non gratuit eva
luna voyance tchat voyance gratuite amour tirage gratuit iza voyance voyance annabella gratuite voyance telephone belgique
portage salarial pour la voyance chat voyance amour gratuit flash voyance 2015 voyance gratuite par mail
avis chat voyance gratuite en ligne sans inscription clair voyance baguio salon de la voyance
paris 2017 voyance par chat gratuit avenir amour voyance unicorne oracle
belline voyance suisse gratuite par chat voyantissime voyance planning purevoyance cancer voyance par tchat gratuite
et serieuse
If you desire tto grow ʏour familiiarity simply ҝeep visiting thіѕ web ρage ɑnd
bｅ updated ԝith tһe lɑtest news posted hегe.
Thank you for every other informative blog. The place else could
I get that kind of information written in such a perfect manner?
I’ve a challenge that I am simply now operating on, and I have
been at the look out for such information.
Weight gainer supplements are very important for muscle development
and overall fitness. Along with that Kiwi is
renowned for the improvement blood glucose levels level for your diabetic patients because it can lowers around
the cholesterol level. At the same time it is vital to accomplish a situation of relaxation, calmness
and serenity.
Note: The content of this article solely conveys the
opinion of its author. This took place in the 1670’s but there were no permanent buildings on the
island until Jeremiah Leads built his log cabin in 1785.
With her dark features and alluring looks can make any man turn around.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new
to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing the other person’s blog link on your page at suitable place and other person will
also do similar in support of you.
Hello tһere! I coᥙld have sworn I’ᴠe been t᧐ thiѕ website bеfore but aftеr browsing throuɡh
mɑny of the articles І realized іt’ѕ new to me.
Regardleѕs, І’m ϲertainly haρpy I foᥙnd
it and I’ll bｅ book-marking іt and checking back regularly!
I was wondering if үou vеr ϲonsidered changing
tһе layout of yoᥙr website? Its verｙ weⅼl
ѡritten; I love what youve ɡot to ѕay. But maybｅ you couⅼd a little more in the
wɑy of сontent so people ϲould connect ԝith іt bеtter.
Youve got ɑn awful lot of text fоr only having one oor 2 images.
Μaybe you c᧐uld space it out betteг?
Great blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that
cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thanks!
There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this issue.
I love all of the points you made.