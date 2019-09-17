Miss, Ms, and Mrs

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Miss: How did it turn out?

Ms: How did what turn out?

Mrs: She’s asking about “the fight”.

Ms: “The fight”?

Miss: Yes, the one I am to have this evening…

Mrs: Wouldn’t you rather wait and find out?

Miss: No, my heart aches, my head is spinning and I’m too nervous.

Ms: It is a pretty big fight…

Mrs: Shh!

Miss: It is? How does it end? Do we make it, him and I?

{Mrs and Ms exchange a glance before turning back to Miss}

Ms: You already know how it turns out; you can feel it, can’t you?

Mrs: {smiles} It can’t really be that bad, my sweet. Look at me… I’m still smiling.