Posted on by

More like Jason TruDON’T

Photo illustration by Joel McCarthy

Photo illustration by Joel McCarthy

Explicit political truths revealed

By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor

This ad was created and paid for by the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada and in no way represents the beliefs of this newspaper.

What is important to you, average Canadian voter? Whatever that is, Jason Trudoe hates it and wants it destroyed.

Do you care about the well-being of wholesome Canadian families? Jason Trudoe wants to tax them into the ground.

Perhaps you worry about the safety of our beautiful country? Jason Trudoe isn’t at all, he’s anti-safety.

Maybe you hope for the financial security of a thriving economy? Apparently that isn’t in Jason Trudoe’s plans for Canada either, as he is quoted saying “… and the budget will balance itself.” Who’s he kidding?! It’s insane to think that a political leader would come to such a conclusion without discussing any prior information regarding the budget; it’s as if he doesn’t even care!

We, the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada, know that each voter is a valued and intelligent individual. In fact, we won’t even bother to explain our political agenda in these advertisements, because we know you are all informed on the larger issues. Nor will we discuss the political stance of the other party, because that’s a lot of boring stuff that probably won’t get you as emotional and angry as other, simpler things.

Like, have you seen Jason Trudoe’s hair? Who’s he kidding?! There’s even a video of him taking off his shirt; isn’t this man just an animal? I wouldn’t want him running our country.

Just ask a few of these well-informed, culturally diverse citizens:

“I’m not saying never, just not right now.” – a middle-aged woman/mother

“He’s just not ready” – a wise-looking, elderly white man

“Who’s he kidding?” – a wise-looking, elderly black man

Wow. Sure looks like everybody hates this Jason Trudoe guy. You sure wouldn’t want to be the one person in the neighbourhood who votes for him; everyone else would probably think you’re a weed-using hippie that hates freedom.

You don’t hate freedom, do you?

Vote for us, the Sarcastative Party of Canada, because personal aspects of the other party’s leader are somewhat controversial.

I mean, just look at that hair. Have you seen his hair? No, seriously, your political decisions—ones that will determine the fate of this country—should rest on a man’s haircut.

Or so we like to think.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

5,643 comments on “More like Jason TruDON’T

  6. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognize what you are speaking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my site =). We can have a hyperlink change arrangement between us

  9. Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and include approximately
    all vital infos. I’d like to see extra posts like this.

  11. Consolidating school loans could be an obstacle instead
    of the resolution if a persons vision rates are excessive halsey
    Tour denver co this amount is driven by assessing the price of the area
    and also the price ranges.

  13. While other companies supply complicateds” that average reduced in dosage, Island’s Miracle flaunts 500mg of pure HCA without any concealed active ingredients or ingredients.

  14. According to your National Conference of State Legislation publication, you can find thirty-eight states who
    have payday lending statutes tour washington even for those who have low credit score, you can find most
    financiers who give you automobile loans for
    college graduates because they reduce their risk insurance agencies the vehicle like a collateral to the loan.

  20. We were fairly interested in all the talk about garcinia cambogia, however this time around around we discovered the capacity for garcinia cambogia side effects to take priority over any favorable customer comments, so we
    can not support this component.

  22. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am inspired!

    Extremely helpful info particularly the remaining part 🙂
    I take care of such information much. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time.
    Thanks and best of luck.

  23. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you
    will be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come
    back later in life. I want to encourage you continue your great job, have
    a nice morning!

  24. Import Links (identify channel and also type in) – imports URLs either from documents or
    from clipboard, and also automatically identifies the engine for each of the
    URLs (if any type of suit) and also includes them to their respectivetxt report
    in the Determined” site checklists.

  26. This is the right site for everyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
    You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not
    that I personally would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a
    fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for a long time.
    Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

  28. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several
    websites for about a year and am anxious about
    switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

  30. My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about
    switching to another platform. I have heard good
    things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

  32. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog.
    You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love
    to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link
    back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested.
    Regards!

  33. They are like sagacious buyers who don’t make deal with
    sellers unless they understand of the products. Over the years Greater London has
    expanded from this to create the truly great metropolis it’s today.
    College instructors have sufficient experience to identify plagiarized essays from their students and may also deduce whether it ended
    by them, or whether had another individual do it for them.

  42. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I actually
    like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like
    what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep
    it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
    This is actually a tremendous site.

  43. Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say,
    I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m
    still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for beginner blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*