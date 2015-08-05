More like Jason TruDON’T

Explicit political truths revealed
By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor
This ad was created and paid for by the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada and in no way represents the beliefs of this newspaper.
What is important to you, average Canadian voter? Whatever that is, Jason Trudoe hates it and wants it destroyed.
Do you care about the well-being of wholesome Canadian families? Jason Trudoe wants to tax them into the ground.
Perhaps you worry about the safety of our beautiful country? Jason Trudoe isn’t at all, he’s anti-safety.
Maybe you hope for the financial security of a thriving economy? Apparently that isn’t in Jason Trudoe’s plans for Canada either, as he is quoted saying “… and the budget will balance itself.” Who’s he kidding?! It’s insane to think that a political leader would come to such a conclusion without discussing any prior information regarding the budget; it’s as if he doesn’t even care!
We, the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada, know that each voter is a valued and intelligent individual. In fact, we won’t even bother to explain our political agenda in these advertisements, because we know you are all informed on the larger issues. Nor will we discuss the political stance of the other party, because that’s a lot of boring stuff that probably won’t get you as emotional and angry as other, simpler things.
Like, have you seen Jason Trudoe’s hair? Who’s he kidding?! There’s even a video of him taking off his shirt; isn’t this man just an animal? I wouldn’t want him running our country.
Just ask a few of these well-informed, culturally diverse citizens:
“I’m not saying never, just not right now.” – a middle-aged woman/mother
“He’s just not ready” – a wise-looking, elderly white man
“Who’s he kidding?” – a wise-looking, elderly black man
Wow. Sure looks like everybody hates this Jason Trudoe guy. You sure wouldn’t want to be the one person in the neighbourhood who votes for him; everyone else would probably think you’re a weed-using hippie that hates freedom.
You don’t hate freedom, do you?
Vote for us, the Sarcastative Party of Canada, because personal aspects of the other party’s leader are somewhat controversial.
I mean, just look at that hair. Have you seen his hair? No, seriously, your political decisions—ones that will determine the fate of this country—should rest on a man’s haircut.
Or so we like to think.
Gold will be made into thread for embroidery, and overwhelmed into micro-thin sheets referred to as ‘gold leaf’.
My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking at your web
page repeatedly.
Search Engine Ranker supplies complete personality inscribing assistance enabling to
promote any type of worldwide website in addition to send to any type
of sites separately of their language.
I am not positive the place you’re getting
your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time finding out more
or working out more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for
this info for my mission.
HM
If you have flexibility, make an effort tto
waait for a ppromotion with low interest. Jean Scheid,
a Ford dealer, expolains infoormation annd offers a little gem on car and truck loans if your ratio isn’t
where it should be. Parents with testimonials could go in terms of inspiring their kids could take them.
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet
will be much more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well
written!|
I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink
or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize so
that I could subscribe. Thanks.|
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time
to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you
can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!|
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and
it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this submit and if I could I wish to counsel you some attention-grabbing issues or advice.
Maybe you can write subsequent articles relating
to this article. I wish to learn even more issues about it!|
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours nowadays, yet I by no
means found any fascinating article like yours.
It’s lovely price enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net will likely be a
lot more useful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its good dialogue on the topic of this
piece of writing at this place at this webpage, I have read all that, so at this time me also
commenting here.|
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet people,
its really really good paragraph on building
up new weblog.|
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing such things,
therefore I am going to tell her.|
Saved as a favorite, I really like your web site!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and
the rest of the website is very good.|
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it
😉 I’m going to return once again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich
and continue to help other people.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get
that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Internet explorer.
Superb Blog!|
These are truly great ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up
wrinting.|
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and
coverage! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve included you guys
to my personal blogroll.|
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this
website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the
information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Exceptional blog and wonderful design.|
I like what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve
added you guys to our blogroll.|
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough
time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog
loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a
reasonable price? Kudos, I appreciate it!|
I like it when individuals come together and share opinions.
Great website, stick with it!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?|
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads
up. The words in your content seem to be running
off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting
issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but
I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Kudos|
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very easy to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this post
at this site.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating
it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve
got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop over
time.|
Hello! I’ve been reading your site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and
give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic job!|
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!|
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this, such
as you wrote the book in it or something. I believe that you simply can do with some % to pressure the message
house a little bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited several blogs however the audio feature for audio songs present at
this web site is actually superb.|
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a
similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything
you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me
mad so any support is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes which will make the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!|
I seriously love your website.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you develop this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my own personal website and
want to find out where you got this from or what the theme is
called. Thanks!|
Hi there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll send this article to him.
Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read.
I appreciate you for sharing!|
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great
choice of colors!|
There is certainly a great deal to know about this subject.
I love all the points you made.|
You’ve made some good points there. I looked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.|
Hi there, I log on to your new stuff daily.
Your humoristic style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I just could not go away your web site before suggesting
that I really loved the usual info an individual provide in your guests?
Is going to be back ceaselessly to check up on new posts|
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!!
I certainly enjoyed every little bit of it.
I have you book marked to look at new things you post…|
Hi, just wanted to mention, I loved this post. It was funny.
Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s posts
every day along with a cup of coffee.|
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates,
because if like to read it after that my links will too.|
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into
it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after
going through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and
checking back frequently!|
Great work! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared around
the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer
positioning this put up upper! Come on over and seek advice from my web site .
Thank you =)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.|
Hi there, I believe your website could possibly be having web browser compatibility
problems. Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping
issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads
up! Besides that, fantastic blog!|
A person essentially assist to make significantly posts I’d state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website
page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made
to make this actual submit extraordinary. Magnificent process!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to offer something again and aid others such as you
aided me.|
Good day! I simply would like to give you a huge thumbs up
for your excellent info you have got here on this post.
I am coming back to your site for more soon.|
I all the time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of
net thus from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks
to web.|
Your way of describing all in this piece of writing
is really good, all can without difficulty be aware of it, Thanks a lot.|
Hi there, I discovered your site by means of Google even as searching
for a comparable subject, your website got here up,
it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become alert to your blog through Google,
and located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels.
I will appreciate in case you proceed this in future.
Lots of other folks will probably be benefited
from your writing. Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be working with?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and I would like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with
the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it
yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|
I am really inspired together with your writing skills and also with
the format on your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or
did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice high quality
writing, it is uncommon to see a great weblog like this one nowadays..|
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in web
explorer, might test this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a big component to folks will omit your magnificent writing
because of this problem.|
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great information I was looking for this info for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
improve my website!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a few\
DEC preserves treking paths on numerous locations of
Woodland Maintain lands in the Adirondack as
well as Catskill Parks in addition to on State Woodlands, Wild animals Monitoring Areas as well as Special Locations.
Constantly make use of keywords to discover target sites:
Activate it if you are scratching as well as do not wish to utilize
just the footprints in the engine data.
One brand-new strategy that I wish to discuss is the assimilation of
several social systems on a solitary system.
These are truly fantastic ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I read this paragraph fully about the comparison of most recent and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page,
for the reason that i want enjoyment, since this this web site
conations really nice funny material too.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future
and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I
wish to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Carat weight – the larger the dimensions, higher goes the price.
Consequently, the smaller the diamonds, the inexpensive
the diamond necklace shall be.
There are voice activated recorders, little cameras, and even GPS
devices out there. Whichever method you plan to use, you cannot do this on your
own very easily; you will need some extra equipment.
Do you suspect that your employee is performing something mistaken with your enterprise.
Apart from the unbelievale growth, Pandora can be
going through the development bottleneck and great issue. Axcel,
the biggest private common inventory fund in Denmark, acquired 60% of
the shares of Pandora Denmark.
Which you are saying it. You are making it entertaining and you
still deal with to maintain it wise. I cant wait to learn far more from you.
After I first opened I made practically all of the stock myself, I did a jewelry making course with a good friend and took to it pretty nicely.
Humorous to suppose something that started off as a new hobby is now a enterprise.
Mike has been involved in carpet cleaning and restoration services for over 27
years.