More like Jason TruDON’T

Explicit political truths revealed
By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor
This ad was created and paid for by the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada and in no way represents the beliefs of this newspaper.
What is important to you, average Canadian voter? Whatever that is, Jason Trudoe hates it and wants it destroyed.
Do you care about the well-being of wholesome Canadian families? Jason Trudoe wants to tax them into the ground.
Perhaps you worry about the safety of our beautiful country? Jason Trudoe isn’t at all, he’s anti-safety.
Maybe you hope for the financial security of a thriving economy? Apparently that isn’t in Jason Trudoe’s plans for Canada either, as he is quoted saying “… and the budget will balance itself.” Who’s he kidding?! It’s insane to think that a political leader would come to such a conclusion without discussing any prior information regarding the budget; it’s as if he doesn’t even care!
We, the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada, know that each voter is a valued and intelligent individual. In fact, we won’t even bother to explain our political agenda in these advertisements, because we know you are all informed on the larger issues. Nor will we discuss the political stance of the other party, because that’s a lot of boring stuff that probably won’t get you as emotional and angry as other, simpler things.
Like, have you seen Jason Trudoe’s hair? Who’s he kidding?! There’s even a video of him taking off his shirt; isn’t this man just an animal? I wouldn’t want him running our country.
Just ask a few of these well-informed, culturally diverse citizens:
“I’m not saying never, just not right now.” – a middle-aged woman/mother
“He’s just not ready” – a wise-looking, elderly white man
“Who’s he kidding?” – a wise-looking, elderly black man
Wow. Sure looks like everybody hates this Jason Trudoe guy. You sure wouldn’t want to be the one person in the neighbourhood who votes for him; everyone else would probably think you’re a weed-using hippie that hates freedom.
You don’t hate freedom, do you?
Vote for us, the Sarcastative Party of Canada, because personal aspects of the other party’s leader are somewhat controversial.
I mean, just look at that hair. Have you seen his hair? No, seriously, your political decisions—ones that will determine the fate of this country—should rest on a man’s haircut.
Or so we like to think.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains
the idea of a user in his/her mind that how a user cann understand it.
Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is amazing.
Thanks!
Superb blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping
to start my own blog soon but I’m a little
lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that
I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions? Kudos!
Have actually been taking little over a month.
These could be any type of kind of link, yet I prefer to use guest
articles, particular niche forum articles, web 2.0 s, as well as comparable web links.
Appreciation to my father who stated to me regarding
this weblog, this website is actually amazing.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable know-how concerning unexpected
emotions.
Hi there, јust became aware of ʏour blоg through Google, and found that
it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful if ʏou ϲontinue this in future. Lots оf peoρle will be benefited from your writing.
Cheerѕ!