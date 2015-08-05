More like Jason TruDON’T

Explicit political truths revealed
By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor
This ad was created and paid for by the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada and in no way represents the beliefs of this newspaper.
What is important to you, average Canadian voter? Whatever that is, Jason Trudoe hates it and wants it destroyed.
Do you care about the well-being of wholesome Canadian families? Jason Trudoe wants to tax them into the ground.
Perhaps you worry about the safety of our beautiful country? Jason Trudoe isn’t at all, he’s anti-safety.
Maybe you hope for the financial security of a thriving economy? Apparently that isn’t in Jason Trudoe’s plans for Canada either, as he is quoted saying “… and the budget will balance itself.” Who’s he kidding?! It’s insane to think that a political leader would come to such a conclusion without discussing any prior information regarding the budget; it’s as if he doesn’t even care!
We, the Sarcastative Political Party of Canada, know that each voter is a valued and intelligent individual. In fact, we won’t even bother to explain our political agenda in these advertisements, because we know you are all informed on the larger issues. Nor will we discuss the political stance of the other party, because that’s a lot of boring stuff that probably won’t get you as emotional and angry as other, simpler things.
Like, have you seen Jason Trudoe’s hair? Who’s he kidding?! There’s even a video of him taking off his shirt; isn’t this man just an animal? I wouldn’t want him running our country.
Just ask a few of these well-informed, culturally diverse citizens:
“I’m not saying never, just not right now.” – a middle-aged woman/mother
“He’s just not ready” – a wise-looking, elderly white man
“Who’s he kidding?” – a wise-looking, elderly black man
Wow. Sure looks like everybody hates this Jason Trudoe guy. You sure wouldn’t want to be the one person in the neighbourhood who votes for him; everyone else would probably think you’re a weed-using hippie that hates freedom.
You don’t hate freedom, do you?
Vote for us, the Sarcastative Party of Canada, because personal aspects of the other party’s leader are somewhat controversial.
I mean, just look at that hair. Have you seen his hair? No, seriously, your political decisions—ones that will determine the fate of this country—should rest on a man’s haircut.
Or so we like to think.
I like the helpful information you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and test once more right here
frequently. I am somewhat sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right
right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
writing a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot
of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!
Fine way of telling, and fastidious piece of writing to take
information on the topic of my presentation subject, which i am
going to present in university.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and
do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, very nice post.
The application website states that the applicant will receive an e-mail acknowledgement within one hour of successful payment of the fee and
that processing time for the application is up to three working days.
Equally exotic are the Thailand hotels that offer comfortable and lavish accommodation to
the travelers. Mostly, travelers go on a trip recommended by
friends, but is this what they really want.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple
ipad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!