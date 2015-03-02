Moving on up—in relationships

What every couple should consider before moving in with each other
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
Are you and your significant other thinking of taking the next step in your relationship by moving in together? While the prospect of spending day in and day out with your love can be romantic, too many couples fail to see the real-life implications of living together. This may cause unwanted stresses and tragically may end up with you being single.
Moving in and living together requires a lot of thought and effort in order to be successful. Here’s a handy list:
- First of all, know why you’re moving in together. Saving money, while a valid option, shouldn’t be the main reason.
- Show understanding of each other. Some people handle moves easily and some don’t. If your partner is anxious during the first few days of your life together, show patience and understanding. This will hopefully make them feel comfortable and more relaxed.
- Make sure that you share responsibility. Even if one person offers to pay all of the rent, it may backfire if they lose their source of income. It may also cause resentment and fodder for arguments later on. Both of you are responsible for keeping your home running.
- Communication will be key in ensuring a successful cohabiting relationship. Be clear on boundaries ahead of time; it works best both for your relationship and your living situation. Are there certain things that you wish your partner wouldn’t use or touch? Do some of your clothes have to be washed differently than most of the laundry? Consistent communication will avoid most mix-ups and mistakes.
- Have a backup plan. When deciding to move in together, you may picture you and your partner being together forever, but there is no way of predicting the future. If you two have a falling out or break up, it’s good to have a backup plan so things run smoother. You both will have an easier time coming up with this plan beforehand, rather than waiting for the situation to escalate. Lastly, be sure that you and your partner are ready to take the big step. Too often couples move in together early in their relationship and it destroys them. Make sure that you know your partner and their habits well before living together. This usually means being in a relationship with said person for at least a year, maybe two.
