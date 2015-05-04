Posted on by

National Energy Board audits Kinder Morgan response program

Photo of English Bay via zh.rew.ca/

Photo of English Bay via zh.rew.ca/

Emergency pipeline policy reviewed in lieu of English Bay fuel spill

By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Reporter

In early April, the grain ship MV Marathassa spilled at least 2,800 litres of fuel into English Bay. While considered a fairly small spill, it took six hours to identify the spill and 12 hours to notify the City of Vancouver.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson tells CBC that Vancouverites are appalled at how the spill was handled. “We don’t know what the total impact will be on our environment. We don’t know how much of that toxic substance sunk to the bottom and will be a longterm hazard in our waters.”

Some residents are demanding a response and action from the federal government, who closed down a Kitsilano Coast Guard base in 2013. Many predicted that if the base would have remained open, responders could have been on the scene of the spill immediately.

In the aftermath of the fuel spill, the National Energy Board (NEB) has decided to review what course of action would take place in the event of an oil spill from the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“Their company has a good plan in place, and we’re pretty confident about the plan, but we just don’t want to be complacent,” says Peter Watson, the CEO of the NEB, in a Vancouver Sun interview.

The review is expected to take a year to conduct, during which time the NEB will review Kinder Morgan’s policies, practices, transparency of employees, and safety.

On a previous ruling made by the NEB, they gave Kinder Morgan permission to allow some of their emergency plan to remain secret. In this case, the findings of the audit will be made available to the public, a move that will attempt to further integrate the NEB into the public sphere. The NEB is also trying to further involve municipalities by increasing education about the pipelines.

It is a move that has garnered criticism from Premier Christy Clark, who has expressed discomfort with how much information is being released. Watson says that he understands Clark’s concerns, but asserts that it is necessary to obtain this information so that BC residents are more informed about the safety plan, and they can evaluate what is and is not necessary in such a plan.

“I know full well the public has to have confidence that there is a good emergency response framework in place and we want them to get the information they need,” assured Watson.

 

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

127 comments on “National Energy Board audits Kinder Morgan response program

  1. Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome,
    great written and come with approximately all significant infos.
    I’d like to look more posts like this.

  2. whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like studying your articles.

    Stay up the great work! You understand, lots of persons are searching around for this info,
    you can help them greatly.

  4. It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I may just I desire to counsel you
    some attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.

    I wish to learn even more things about it!

  7. Great info and straight to the point. I am not sure
    if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to get some professional writers?
    Thanks in advance 🙂

  8. Hello there! This post could not be written much better!

    Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He continually kept preaching about this. I will send this article to him.
    Fairly certain he’ll have a great read. Thanks for sharing!

  9. I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today,
    yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion,
    if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the
    net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
    I could not resist commenting. Very well written!|
    I’ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you have any? Please permit me understand so that I may just
    subscribe. Thanks.|
    It’s the best time to make some plans for
    the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I
    could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
    Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read even more things about it!|
    It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and
    it is time to be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may just
    I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
    Maybe you could write next articles relating to this article.
    I want to read even more issues about it!|
    I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours
    as of late, but I never found any fascinating article like yours.
    It’s beautiful worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made
    just right content material as you probably did, the
    internet will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.|
    Ahaa, its good conversation regarding this post at this place at
    this weblog, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.|
    I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet people,
    its really really fastidious post on building up new blog.|
    Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my younger sister
    is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to convey her.|
    Saved as a favorite, I love your web site!|
    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the website is extremely good.|
    Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
    will revisit once again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the
    greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.|
    Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
    I must say you have done a superb job with this. Additionally, the blog loads
    very quick for me on Internet explorer. Outstanding Blog!|
    These are genuinely great ideas in on the topic of blogging.

    You have touched some good points here. Any way
    keep up wrinting.|
    I enjoy what you guys are up too. Such clever work
    and coverage! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.|
    Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look.
    I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking
    and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and excellent style
    and design.|
    I like what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and coverage!
    Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.|
    Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but
    I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and
    I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!|
    Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog
    loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair
    price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|
    I love it when people come together and share ideas.
    Great website, keep it up!|
    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
    Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
    By the way, how could we communicate?|
    Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.

    The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let
    you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get
    the problem fixed soon. Thanks|
    This is a topic which is close to my heart… Best wishes!
    Exactly where are your contact details though?|
    It’s very simple to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at this
    web site.|
    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot
    you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be
    interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to
    seeing it improve over time.|
    Hey there! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Tx!
    Just wanted to say keep up the great work!|
    Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to check
    out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a
    look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my
    cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful site!|
    Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or
    something. I believe that you just could do with a few % to pressure the message home a bit, but other than that, that is magnificent blog.
    A great read. I’ll certainly be back.|
    I visited various websites however the audio quality for audio songs current at this web
    site is in fact superb.|
    Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i
    own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is very much appreciated.|
    Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post! It’s the little
    changes which will make the most important changes.
    Thanks for sharing!|
    I truly love your site.. Very nice colors & theme. Did
    you make this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
    planning to create my own website and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
    Kudos!|
    Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better! Looking at this article reminds
    me of my previous roommate! He continually kept talking about this.
    I am going to send this article to him. Pretty sure
    he’ll have a very good read. I appreciate you for sharing!|
    Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!

    It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much
    the same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!|
    There’s certainly a great deal to know about this
    subject. I love all of the points you have made.|
    You have made some really good points there. I checked on the internet
    for additional information about the issue and found
    most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.|
    Hello, I log on to your blogs like every week.

    Your story-telling style is awesome, keep up the good work!|
    I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting
    that I really loved the usual information a person supply in your visitors?
    Is going to be back steadily in order to investigate cross-check new posts|
    I wanted to thank you for this excellent read!! I absolutely loved every bit
    of it. I have got you book-marked to look at new things you post…|
    Hi, just wanted to mention, I loved this article. It was funny.
    Keep on posting!|
    Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post.

    I like to write a little comment to support you.|
    I every time spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles or reviews
    daily along with a mug of coffee.|
    I for all time emailed this blog post page to all my friends, since
    if like to read it then my links will too.|
    My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type
    on a variety of websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another
    platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|
    Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog
    before but after looking at some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking
    it and checking back frequently!|
    Terrific work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the net.

    Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post higher!
    Come on over and visit my web site . Thank you =)|
    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped
    me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.|
    Hi, There’s no doubt that your website could possibly be having web browser compatibility issues.

    Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.

    I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great website!|
    Someone necessarily lend a hand to make significantly articles I would state.

    This is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
    I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular submit extraordinary.

    Wonderful task!|
    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.

    I’m hoping to give one thing back and aid
    others like you helped me.|
    Hi! I just wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent info you’ve got right here
    on this post. I am returning to your site for more soon.|
    I all the time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of web therefore from now I am using net
    for posts, thanks to web.|
    Your means of describing all in this article is truly fastidious,
    every one be capable of effortlessly understand it, Thanks a lot.|
    Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a
    related matter, your site came up, it appears
    to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, just changed into aware of your weblog through
    Google, and located that it is really informative.
    I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate when you proceed this in future.
    Lots of other people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!|
    I’m curious to find out what blog system you are using? I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest website and I would like
    to find something more safeguarded. Do you
    have any recommendations?|
    I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way
    keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see
    a nice blog like this one today.|
    I’m really impressed with your writing talents as smartly
    as with the layout in your weblog. Is this a paid subject
    matter or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to see a
    great weblog like this one these days..|
    Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your web site in web explorer, would test
    this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a good section of other folks will
    pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.|
    I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.|
    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m
    trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use
    a few of\

  10. I like the valuable information you supply for your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and test again here frequently.
    I am relatively certain I will be informed a lot of new stuff proper here!
    Best of luck for the next!

  11. I believe that is one of the most vital info for me.
    And i’m satisfied reading your article. But want to observation on some basic issues, The website style is great, the articles is in reality nice : D.
    Just right task, cheers

  13. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  16. Scrypt is responsible for currencies like Litecoin, Dogecoin, Iceland’s Auroracoin, even Stalwartbucks.
    Its creator, Charlie Lee, an MIT grad and former Googler, designed Litecoin in 2011
    to be used for everyday transactions as the price of
    Bitcoin climbs, as well as to thwart a cartel of miners from
    cornering the market. Songs has been downloaded one million to five million times while Prized has been installed 10,000 to 50,000 times writes Ars Technica.

  17. Hello! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally
    got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Tx!
    Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

  18. Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website
    before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to
    me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!

  20. It is perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it
    is time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I could I wish to suggest you few
    attention-grabbing issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write
    next articles regarding this article. I want to read
    more things about it!

  25. I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this
    sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this
    site. Studying this info So i’m satisfied to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny
    feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much
    no doubt will make sure to do not forget this web site and
    provides it a look on a continuing basis.

  26. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out
    much. I hope to give something back and aid others like
    you helped me.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*