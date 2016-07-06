New and old faces at Douglas College

College promotes long time faculty, brings in new VP of Student Affairs

By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor

Douglas College hired for an Associate Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in June, with Sarah Dench and John Fleming taking the positions respectively.

Dench has long worked in BC universities. According to Douglas News, she has previously worked at SFU as a Director of University Curriculum and Institutional Liaison, And Director of Student Academic Affairs.

Previous to her work at SFU, Dench worked at UBC, holding several positions within the office of the Vice President.

Dr. Thor Borgford, Douglas’ Vice President of Academic and Provost, anticipates that Dench will be a valuable asset in further assisting and contributing to Douglas’ strategic student plan.

Fleming’s promotion comes after having been the interim Dean of the faculty since September 2015.

Fleming has worked at Douglas College for 25 years. He started his work in the Criminology department, specifically with both the Youth Justice, Child and Youth Care Counselling programs, and the Community Social Work Program.

Borgford commended Fleming on his ongoing contribution to the college, and told Douglas News: “It’s people like John who, through thoughtful leadership and support, challenge and enlighten both students and employees, making Douglas College an attractive place to work and study.”