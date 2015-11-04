New ‘Halo’ game offers impressive visuals, same old story

‘Halo 5: Guardians’ video game review
By Alex Stanton, Staff Writer
3.5/5
Halo 5: Guardians is the first of the series to grace the Xbox One, and the second in the Reclaimer story arc by 343 Industries. The game keeps the famous Halo gameplay mostly intact, electing to innovate through level design, experimental multiplayer game types, and storytelling that, like the entire Halo franchise, leaves a whole lot to be desired.
The game picks up eight months after the end of Halo 4, which ended with iconic super-soldier Master Chief experiencing a major tragedy with the loss of his AI companion Cortana. Suffering from immense grief and knowing that he’s suspected of war crimes, the Chief and a squad of three of his closest confidants go AWOL, disappearing with nary a warning.
In an interesting twist on the otherwise formulaic plot, unlike every other main series Halo title, you spend almost no time with the Master Chief himself. In response to his desertion, the UNSC sends a four-man squad codenamed Osiris Team to track him down. Jameson Locke, the leader of Osiris Team, is the protagonist of Halo 5: Guardians and the sole playable character for roughly 80 per cent of the game’s more than 10-hour-long campaign.
The biggest problem I have with the Halo series—with the shining exception of ODST—is the story. Halo 5: Guardians is no exception. The Halo expanded universe includes films, comic books, and novels, every detail of which adds to the incredibly convoluted lore of the universe. Many of the tertiary stories in the Halo universe are pretty much required reading to fully grasp what’s going on. This doesn’t happen in franchises where the expanded universe is done well.
But in the end the plot is only an incentive for these space soldiers to go on a galaxy-wide adventure. This new release marks the first time that Halo is playable in a glorious 60 frames per second, showing off just how buttery smooth next gen shooting can be.
Among the things that have changed just enough to feel familiar and fresh is the iconic online multiplayer experience, the overhauled ranking system, and the Warzone game type, in which you and 11 teammates defend a base against swarms of AI enemies. These are the kind of subtle changes that enhance instead of alter the experience you have.
One change that will undoubtedly cause long-time Halo fans to scratch their heads is the removal of all offline multiplayer capabilities. Historically, Halo has allowed players to play with four friends offline, sharing the screen in campaign, deathmatch, and firefight modes. I can’t imagine it being a deal-breaker in a world where online multiplayer is the norm, but it strikes me as a super questionable, even unintelligent, decision.
In terms of mid-trilogy stories, Halo 5: Guardians certainly isn’t Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. But for all the little things that rub me the wrong way about this game, I can’t recommend against it because it’s Halo. Sometimes, even when it comes to endlessly franchised video games, more of the same can be a good thing.
hey there and thank you for yiur info ? I?ve definitely picmed up anything new
from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this website,
since I experienced tto rreload the site many times prrvious to I
could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if
your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will vwry frequently aaffect your placement in google and cold damage
your high-quality score if advertijsing and marketing with Adwords.
Well I?m adding this RSS to my email and could look outt for a lot more of your respective exciting content.
Make sure you update this again soon..
OMG! an amazing article dude. Many thanks for sharing
it.
“I contrast it to satisfying a dragon in other games and seeming like you could actually take it down, but it will be a struggle,” he stated.
“It’s almost like fulfilling a miniboss on the battlefield.”
I’m basically impressed with this blog and that I desired to take the time to thank you from my heart’s bottom!
I аm sure this paгɑgrаph has toucɦed all the internet
users, its realⅼy really nice piece of writring on building up new web site.
I regard something genuinely special in this web site.
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
Factors thought about in rating a company consist
of problem quantity, reaction to filed complaints,
conformity with needs for licensing, and also size of time in business, among others.
I am officially pleased with this website and I
wished to take the time to thank you from your base of my heart!
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now,
and I truly like your way of writing a blog.
I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my
web site as well and tell me your opinion.
Appealing article, I am going to take more time reading
regarding this topic.
Along with the car sales, the Japanese used car sellers also
supply the dismantled parts of the vehicles in cube
containers of size 20ft or 40 ft. So, you are not required to move from one dealer
to another for ideal model. It includes 4 different
frequencies so you can race against your friends.
Thus your vacation may be ended generally. They seem
to provide much better sites and knowledge about downloading games.
After a right paintball gun, crucial to get aquainted with handy.
Just useful info is provided by this website and I am subscribing to it this
instant! Many thanks people!
I became honored to receive a call coming from a friend
immediately he identified the important guidelines shared on your site.
Reading through your blog posting is a real fantastic experience.
Thanks again for thinking about readers at all like
me, and I would like for you the best of success for a professional in this arena.
I like this site because so much utile material on here :D.
I’m basically pleased with this blog and that I wished to make an effort to thankyou from my heart’s base!
While on the floor, it might appear odd that your neck could also be related to your lower back ache
or sciatica, in actuality, the connection could be very real.