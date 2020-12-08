New pandemic Christmas album

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

Tunes suited to your pandemic mood

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

Many Christmas albums have been released over the many decades. They are comprised of the same repetitive songs sung by many different artists. My favourite Christmas album is Elvis’ Christmas Album, which includes the King’s legendary version of “Blue Christmas.” But in the spirit of 2020, here is a new Christmas album with a pandemic theme that will never see the light of day. However, if you are bored due to COVID-19—you can sing these wonderfully rewritten versions (and write your own lyrics too) of songs that once were your favourite Holiday Classics!

• I Saw Mommy Coughing on Santa Claus

• O Little Town of Covid

• Frosty the Asymptomatic Snowman

• O Come, All Ye Infected

• I’m Already Home for Christmas

• Santa Claus is Not Comin’ to Town

• All I Want for Christmas Is for You to Wear a Mask

• Have Yourself a Very Isolated Little Christmas

• It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Yesterday

• Baby It’s Covid Outside

• The First Noel… to receive a $230 fine

• The Twelve Days of Transmission

• (There’s No Place Like) A Crowded Yaletown Condo for the Holidays

• Anti-mask song: You’re a Mean One, Dr. Henry

• Feliz Navidad… less than two metres bad!

• Here Comes Santa Claus… into ICU

• Grandma Got Run Over by a Ventilator

• The Little Quarantined Boy