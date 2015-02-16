New Westminster Environmental Partners tackle upcoming transit referendum

Local concerns voiced to New West Mayor Jonathan Cote
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
On February 11, the New Westminster Environmental Partners (NWEP) held a meeting to discuss ideas and implications of the upcoming Transit and Transportation Referendum. New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote was in attendance to represent the Mayors’ Council.
NWEP organizational spokesperson Virginia Ayers explained that transportation is one of the most important environmental issues within New Westminster—along with waste, energy, and food—so spreading information about the referendum is considered critical.
“I see this as a wonderful opportunity,” Ayers said. “It created so much active citizenship in the last two months that we have an opportunity to meet more people who care about transportation. We’ve heard more ideas.”
Earlier that day, TransLink CEO Ian Jarvis reportedly resigned from his position and would be replaced by interim CEO Doug Allen.
Members of NWEP expressed that in addition to a new CEO, they wished for further accountability of TransLink. While some were relieved that money raised by the potential Metro Vancouver Congestion Improvement Tax would be going directly to the Mayors’ Council, there were also concerns regarding how audits would be performed.
Other NWEP members hope that the referendum will result in less traffic congestion in New Westminster, particularly in areas close to the Patullo and Alex Fraser bridges. Some fear that the potential of adding a toll to Patullo bridge will result in fewer people using it, which in turn will add to traffic congestion in the Queensborough area. As well, Queensborough residents voiced concerns that the addition of a new bus depot along the border of New Westminster and Richmond will result in sharp increases to bus traffic in the area, which is considered to be filled to capacity during peak hours.
While many of the members say that they plan to vote “Yes” in the referendum, others have decided to vote “No,” with some remaining undecided.
Dylan Jones describes himself as undecided, but says that he is feels that he may vote “No”.
“I find it is a very uninspired plan for the financing,” Jones explained. Jones used examples of transportation systems in Toronto and in Gothenberg, Sweden, and how they used green bonds—a bond that develops areas with low levels of industrial pollution—to save money.
Jones also mentioned that TransLink is the best-funded transportation agency in Canada, and how cutting down on excessive operating costs may save the money that the project needs.
“I believe at best, they’re [TransLink] incompetent, and at worst, they’re corrupt,” said Jones.
Mayor Cote explained that 52 per cent of New Westminster residents placed transportation as the top development priority in the city. Cote stated that residency south of the Fraser River continues to grow, and that many people will commute through New Westminster to reach their jobs in Vancouver.
Cote assured that TransLink will be regularly audited by an independent party to help ensure that tax funding will be going towards the right projects. He urged voters to not view this tax as a TransLink tax, but instead as a transportation development tax.
“If our region doesn’t invest in a functioning transportation system, Metro Vancouver will come to be known as a region where you cannot get from point-A to point-B, and businesses … will choose to locate outside of Vancouver.”
Cote also stated that the City of New Westminster is in the process of planning a town hall meeting to further hear residents’ concerns and to help improve voter accessibility, and encourages students and those living in low-income households to vote.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of the website is extremely good.
If some one needs expert view on the topic of blogging after
that i suggest him/her to visit this web site, Keep up the nice job.
This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep
a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved
what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be at the net the simplest factor to take into account of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people consider worries that they just don’t recognize
about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing with
no need side effect , other people could take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
Hi! I’ve been following your weblog for a long time now and finally got
the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that
you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
This paragraph is genuinely a fastidious one it assists new
the web viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting
a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done
a wonderful job!
I think what you published was actually very reasonable.
However, what about this? what if you typed a catchier post title?
I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your blog, however what if
you added a post title that grabbed people’s attention? I mean The Other Press | New Westminster Environmental Partners tackle upcoming transit referendum is a little boring.
You might look at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they create article headlines
to get people interested. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab readers interested about
what you’ve written. In my opinion, it would make your
posts a little bit more interesting.
First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question in which
I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear
your mind prior to writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any recommendations or tips? Cheers!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with useful information to work on. You’ve done
a formidable task and our entire group shall be grateful to you.
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I
have found something which helped me. Cheers!