New Westminster receives present for Canada’s birthday

Sapperton Park re-opens with style

By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor

Sapperton Park in New Westminster finished a fresh upgrade just in time for Canada 150.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development, was present on June 26, the re-opening day for the spray park at Sapperton. The upgrades of the park cost $222,500, one of many infrastructure projects across Canada that the federal government undertook for the milestone anniversary of its confederation.

“Sapperton Park is symbolic of so many parks across our great country,” said Bains in a press release. “They provide a place for communities to come together and enjoy the outdoors. Whether it’s exploring the new play structures or cooling off in the spray park, I’m proud that the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program was able to support the improvements that we’re celebrating today.”

The upgrades to the 4.98 acre park include a new playground, which opened on May 19, and spray park equipment, replacing the aging equipment previously in the park.

“This playground was designed after extensive consultation with children and families. Talking with children about their new playground empowered them to apply their creativity and vision,” New Westminster mayor Jonathan Cote said in a press release. “Thanks to the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, we helped turn those great ideas into something tangible, and you can see in them a sense of pride and ownership, as well as the knowledge that their input was valued.”

Bridges and seating were added to the park, along with a nature trail.

Sapperton Park opened in 1907, and was the first public park to open in New Westminster. It was cultivated by Chinese gardeners and originally started as a lacrosse field shortly prior to its opening. After rumours of development, the land was purchased by the city and has continued to be a beloved park in the community ever since. It’s a popular hub for local sports teams, and distinguishable by the dragon fashioned out of large tires on the playground.