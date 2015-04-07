No extended invitation for selfie sticks

Music festivals deem photography tool narcissistic and unsafe
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
To Coachella and Lollapalooza, well done. Way to take a stand against the selfie stick—an abomination. In a world where we are so self-centred, snapping images of our daily features, our meals, and our mundane everyday tasks, it’s about time we sever the need to turn all the attention on us.
Music events like Coachella and Lollapalooza are the settings for memories (at least, you should try to limit your alcohol consumption so you can remember it). They’re grand spectacles, but they’re also events you have to share with thousands of other people. The concerts are not just for you, even though you’ve paid to attend and participate.
Perhaps selfie sticks have gotten a bad rap for being self-indulgent and the people using them are often seen as being inconsiderate. However, I believe the main problem with selfie sticks is the cultural acceptance of them. Many of us have accepted the fact that if you want to take a good picture of yourself, an extending stick with a little grip at the end is the apt tool to do it. First of all, you don’t need a good picture of yourself at a music festival or anything else. What good does a picture of your face and a blurry background do?
If you want to take pictures, capture candid moments, not contrived compositions. If you want a group picture, invite someone to help you take it. Most people are eager to help you capture a genuine moment between friends. More often than not it turns out better too. If you want a true memory of the event, you shouldn’t be taking pictures of yourself, you should be focussing the camera the other way, capturing your surroundings and the people around you. Or better yet, put the camera away for a bit and just savour the moment.
Admit it, it’s already bad enough that so many people are holding cameras and smartphones above their heads to record concert performances. There is no way to stop that. We have already sunk too deep into that realm to reverse the habit. But there is still time to keep selfie sticks out of our cultural norm. We don’t have to be slaves to our own narcissism. It’s time we use forward-facing products to enhance our experiences, not the kind that fish for compliments and are designed for bragging rights.
wondertful submit, ѵery informative. ӏ ponder wɦy the
opposite specialists oof tһis sector don’t realize thіs.
Ⲩou must continue your writing. I аm confident,
yоu’ve ɑ hᥙge readers’ baze ɑlready!
Assistance the Alabama Crimson Tide most recent national championship with the women’s pullover hooded sweatshirt.
育毛サイクルの指令を司る毛乳頭細胞の中には毛が生えてくることの根本となる器官が見受けられます。働きかけなんと発毛の元となる器官が約1．6倍になりました。活性化された育毛促進シグナル（FGF-10）は約300パーセントも増殖し育毛を促します。 安心安全肌へのやさしさをとことん追求したアルコール、ケノミカは防腐剤を一切使用しない無添加製法 独自に研究開発した酵母を使うことで防腐剤、アルコールを一切使用することなく育毛のための成分のみを届けることにとにかくこだわりました！
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this useful
info with us. Please keep us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Thanks to my father who tolԁ me abouut thiѕ webpage, thiѕ webpawge
іѕ in fact awesome.
Heya i’m for the fiгѕt tіme here. I found thiѕ board
and ӏ find It гeally սseful & it helped mᥱ օut much.
I’m hoping tօ provide ѕomething bacқ and aid օthers
such as you helped me.
It’s awesome to go to see this web site and reading the views of all mates on the topic
of this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
Pingback: ya adam olacaksın
What’s up, just wanted to say, I loved this article.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
You’re so cool! I do not think I’ve read through anything like this before.
So good to find another person with some unique thoughts on this issue.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is
one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with some originality!
I am genuinely glad to read this webpage posts which consists of lots of
valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds of information.
I needed to thank you for this excellent read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it.
I have you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…
This design is incredible! You definitely know how to
keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was
almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!)
Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your site in web explorer,
may check this? IE still is the market leader and a big component to folks will leave out your excellent writing due to
this problem.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed
surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing in your feed
and I hope you write again very soon!
I believe other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very
clean and good user pleasant layout.
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and
reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
I blog quite often and I really thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.
I will book mark your site and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice practices and
we are looking to exchannge solutions with other folks, please shoot me
ann email iff interested.
When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added
I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Awesome! Itѕ genuinely awesome post, I have got muϲh clar
idea rеgarding frⲟm this piece of writing.
Thanks for finally writing about >The Other Press | No extended invitation for selfie sticks <Liked it!
Hey very nice blog!
Howdy! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely
enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that
cover the same topics? Thanks a lot!
An іnteresting discussion is worth comment. I believe that
you ought to publish more on thijs topic, it mіght not bе a taboo mawtter but usually foⅼks don’t talk abоut such topics.
To the next! Cheers!!
WY
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a
hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Got here back to say that I am including this to my Germany board on Pinterest
and also will share this.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok
to use some of your ideas!!
Hallo, Ich finde den Aufbau der Seite sehr gut. Macht weiter so.
Excellent article. I definitely love this website.
Keep writing!
However, as mentioned, these will be completely totally free to
all backers and owners of Torment.
Discussion board signature is one other solution to improve your publicity, but you coukd search for
forums in your area off interest, you must learn their posts to have
an thought of what they discuss there, it is advisable to make some posts yourself
in tthat forums with a purpose to achieve credibility and then you can make
a slight advertisment to your product, and this takes erfort and time, oor youu may pay another
person to do it in your title, andd this requirdes
cash.
Characteristics and Benefits
Hiya! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank
you!
The Citrine Series iis available in eight
configurations.
Sippel’s co-authors were Dr. Herbert Chen, professor of surgery ;
Sarah Schaefer, nurse practitioner; and medical students Jing Liu and Anna Bargren.
Right here is the perfect webpage for everyone who wishes to understand this topic.
You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that has been discussed
for a long time. Great stuff, just wonderful!
You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I find this matter to be really
one thing that I believe I would by no means understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
I am having a look ahead for your subsequent post, I’ll try to get the dangle of it!
I got this web site from my buddy who shared with me
on the topic of this web page and at the moment this time I am visiting this site
and reading very informative articles here.
I like your writing style genuinely loving this internet site.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much effort you put to create this kind of fantastic informative website.
First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a
quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts
before writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my
thoughts out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are
usually wasted simply just trying to figure out how to
begin. Any ideas or tips? Many thanks!
I do agree wіtҺ all ⲟf thе ideas үou’ѵе introduced iin уour post.
Ƭhey are ᴠery convincing and can certzinly ᴡork.
Still,the posts aree very short fߋr starters. Μay just уou рlease prolong thеm a littlе from subsequent time?
Thank you forr thᥱ post.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks
for the post. I will certainly return.
Hello, i thhink thɑt i saww yyou visited mʏ weblog
ѕo i came to goo back the desire?.I am trуing to tⲟ find thiings to improve mʏ website!I guess
іtѕ ǥood enough to make use of some of
yоur concepts!!
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that are meant to be
shared around the web. Disgrace on Google for not
positioning this put up higher! Come on over and discuss
with my site . Thanks =)
Drinking alcohol decreases the blood flow to the penis making it harder to get and keep an erection.