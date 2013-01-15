No need to feel lonely

Students can apply for the Cultural Connections until February 1
By Glauce Fleury, Contributor
English as a Second Language students have no reason to feel lonely at Douglas College. International or domestic English-for-Academic-Purpose students starting their first semester can apply for the Cultural Connections Program, for which the deadline is February 1. This program pairs newcomers with returning Canadian or international students who can then act as mentors. During the semester, they spend time together and help the new students make a smooth transition into their new school life.
“For the first semester students, it’s a great opportunity to meet somebody who will help them with their concerns and will be dedicated to them, and also to improve their English,” explains Mehrnaz Kobari, who coordinates the program, designed by the International Office. Ideally, one new student is paired with one mentor. The program, however, is adjusted to the number of applicants, and mentors can have more than one mentee. “The returning students have a lot of benefits, and can practice sociability, volunteering, and leadership.” At the end of the semester, they can request a reference letter and improve their resumes.
The participation of returning students is vital to the success of the Cultural Connection. “We need mentors who are open to new cultures, ideas, and people coming from different backgrounds; they have to be flexible and compassionate, and act as leaders to get students involved because most of them can be shy,” says Kobari. In the end, everybody improves the sociability and feels like part of a team.
Last fall, nearly 100 students joined the program. One of those who joined, Taranjot Kaur, came from India to study biology. “Being a student from different ethnicity and culture means a whole bunch of new experiences,” admits Kaur. The idea of being guided fascinated her. “I was looking for a friendly mentor who could understand my shortcomings as an international student with the least idea about the Canadian community, and the program exceeded my expectations.” For Komkrit Lertvisitchai, who is in the University Transfer Program, making new friends was the main goal—he came from Thailand and was interested in sharing his culture and knowing others.
Studying anthropology, Verónica López, one of the mentors last fall, improved her interactions with people from other cultures and improved her interpersonal skills. She says the program offered her all the opportunities she wanted, but she couldn’t take advantage properly. “I didn’t foresee myself being so overwhelmed by school,” she says. The Venezuelan believes returning students also have one important role: share what they learned with the new ones.
Sharing the experience was one of the reasons that motivated Alex Li to apply as a mentor. “I tried to help new students to adjust to the college and to the life in Canada,” he says. The Chinese student, who studies accounting, remembers he discussed many interesting topics and exchanged a lot of ideas during the weekly meetings with his mentees. “Joining the program is an effective shortcut to know more about the college and the Canadian culture.”
If you’re interested in applying to be a mentee or a mentor, students can visit the Douglife website, and fill in the application. Later, the applicants must also attend the Meet & Connect Social event where all the students are introduced. To get more information, talk to Mehrnaz Kobari by phone (604) 527-5845 or email kobarim@douglascollege.ca.
Image of Alex Li, Mehrnaz Kobari, and TJ from Glauce Fleury.
Pingback: Krystina
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: luxurious hotel getaways
Pingback: gymnastics wallpaper border
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Reviews Attorney Dallas TX
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Really good article! We are going to be linking to this particular
great content on our website. Maintain the truly amazing writing.
Pingback: windows and doors replacement
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: eb5
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: gopro bacpac
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Pingback: online shop
Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl
Pingback: Bigo Live US
Pingback: radiance medspa
Pingback: Pago Sareservation - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!
Pingback: MORE INFORMATION
Pingback: Read Full Report
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site
is great, let alone the content!
Pingback: fullfilmizle
I constantly emailed this web site post page to all my associates,
because if like to read it after that my contacts will too.
Pingback: Atasehir Escort
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this weblog on regular basis to
take updated from latest news.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit
acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and amusing, and
without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I came across this in my hunt for something relating to this.
Hi there, after reading this awesome paragraph i am also delighted to share my know-how here with mates.
Because the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very soon it
will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like
to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Hi there to all, the contents existing at this web site are genuinely
remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I’ll right away seize your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, terrific blog!
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for buy cheap quest bars
australia