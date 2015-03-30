Not your average comedy

‘Average Dicks’ web series review
By Alex Stanton, Staff Writer
If there’s one thing the Internet has irrevocably altered for the foreseeable future, it would be the way entertainment content is delivered. Whether you’re streaming shows on Netflix or viewing videos on YouTube, technology has changed the way we have our entertainment delivered to us.
Average Dicks is a web series that features a duo of stone-headed, suburban, white 20-somethings named Mike (played by series’ co-creator Mike Doaga) and Joel (Bruce Novakowski). In the first episode of the series, they get the idea to enter the lucrative business of becoming YouTube rappers from the inappropriate Pastor Cody (played by series’ co-creator Joel Ashton McCarthy). The scene absolutely nails and establishes the tone, humour, and sensibility of the series as a whole. I’m looking forward to more creator cameo appearances from the frozen yogurt-loving pastor. Blue comedy isn’t for everyone, but, as a presence, McCarthy’s character is more than welcome in my eyes.
One thing that worked to the benefit of this very adult, buddy comedy is the deconstruction of stereotypes. By the end of episode two, there are two characters who are openly gay, one of whom is a roommate of the protagonists, and neither of them is token or even slightly stereotypical. They’re just funny characters, regardless of their orientation. It’s impressive enough to be worth mentioning.
I’m going to err heavily on the side of recommending this series.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a
blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I
stumbleupon every day. It’s always helpful to read through content
from other writers and practice something from other sites.
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for
me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web can be a lot more useful than ever before.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This paragraph posted at this web site is truly pleasant.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and
gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
cool website you have here what is everyone’s thoughts at our web
site with reference to blitz brigade cheat your way
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it,
you may be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back in the future.
I want to encourage you to continue your great writing, have a nice day!
Program Emphasizes consist of the Yuyuan Gardens, Jade Buddha Temple, Forbidden City,
Great Wall of China and the Terracotta Warriors.