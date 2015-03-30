Not your average comedy

‘Average Dicks’ web series review
By Alex Stanton, Staff Writer
If there’s one thing the Internet has irrevocably altered for the foreseeable future, it would be the way entertainment content is delivered. Whether you’re streaming shows on Netflix or viewing videos on YouTube, technology has changed the way we have our entertainment delivered to us.
Average Dicks is a web series that features a duo of stone-headed, suburban, white 20-somethings named Mike (played by series’ co-creator Mike Doaga) and Joel (Bruce Novakowski). In the first episode of the series, they get the idea to enter the lucrative business of becoming YouTube rappers from the inappropriate Pastor Cody (played by series’ co-creator Joel Ashton McCarthy). The scene absolutely nails and establishes the tone, humour, and sensibility of the series as a whole. I’m looking forward to more creator cameo appearances from the frozen yogurt-loving pastor. Blue comedy isn’t for everyone, but, as a presence, McCarthy’s character is more than welcome in my eyes.
One thing that worked to the benefit of this very adult, buddy comedy is the deconstruction of stereotypes. By the end of episode two, there are two characters who are openly gay, one of whom is a roommate of the protagonists, and neither of them is token or even slightly stereotypical. They’re just funny characters, regardless of their orientation. It’s impressive enough to be worth mentioning.
I’m going to err heavily on the side of recommending this series.
good information we have at this point how
everybody’s comments on mine web page dealing with best knights and
dragons hack
wonderful page you have at this time what are your opinion on here web page in connection with call of duty ghosts hacks ps3
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We
are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same
niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful
job!
good website you’ve got here how everybody’s thoughts with our web page concerning itunes gift card codes that always work
great page you got at this point what are everybody’s
opinion on mine web post touching on juice jam how to play
You also get plenty of multimedia support for video and audio files.
In a report released last June, consumers are giving more time to mobile
apps than their previous love internet. re simple to button and
remove to make use of the fingers and keep them warm.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right
here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over
that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same
nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Whether you’re brand-new to the outdoors or a skilled explorer, we’ll make the effort to recognize your demands
and also aid you discover the appropriate gear for you.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful info particularly thee last part 🙂 I care for suuch info much.
I was looking for this certain info for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
bookmarked!!, I love your site!
Yes! Finally something about weed pipes.
Using new synthetic motor oils guarantee a longer life for engine
oil and less waste product they’re also higher
for your vehicle, lowering sludging and breakdown retaining your engine
working better, longer.
Hello, I do believe your blog could possibly be having
internet browser compatibility problems. When I look at your
web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, fantastic blog!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m
looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
US
IB
Great article, just what I needed.
I know this website provides quality depending posts and extra data,
is there any other website which gives these kinds of data in quality?
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Distributing your curated content through a newsletter
is a great way to nurture and engage your email subscribers will developing your traffic and visibility.
I got this web page from my pal who informed me regarding this site and at the moment this time I am visiting this web site and
reading very informative content at this time.
Attention Huckleberry Pickers: Keep in mind, there is definitely NO walking enabled on our Bike Park routes at
any moment of day.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I
have found something that helped me. Kudos!
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info.
I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to say that I have really loved browsing your weblog posts.
After all I will be subscribing in your feed and I’m hoping you
write again very soon!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet
my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a
plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if
you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
We stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought
I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am
following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
Metrics ought to additionally reinforce brand-new
behaviors and procedures, such as just how quickly an item is introduced or exactly how swiftly
lessons from the field could successfully be integrated right into
the following advertising offer.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read
more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly return.