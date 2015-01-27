Nudity and bravery

Nudity is, paradoxically, both emblematic of strength and of vulnerability. Daenerys Targaryen, (spoilers!) emerging from the ashes of her husband’s ritual cremation with dragon triplets, represents strength; with a sense of confidence and self-assuredness, you feel no shame at displaying your body in all its disrobed glory. Conversely, if you want to emphasize someone’s vulnerability, a quick way to accomplish that is to remove their protective armour of clothing—better yet, put them in contrast with someone who’s fully clothed.
Simply put, nudity is manipulated to suit the needs of the story. But what’s tremendously frustrating is the tendency to state that a woman is “brave” if she dares to go bare, particularly if her body doesn’t fit the slim-and-trim archetype of dainty femininity. Lena Dunham is “brave” because she doesn’t cover bits in her Girls sex scenes; a model is “brave” because her belly doesn’t collapse into a concave stomach that defies belief, and is applauded for her courage in showing what real women’s bodies look like.
I think we’re confusing the meaning of being brave—or rather, we’ve become confused to the point of perceiving displays of reality as courageous. Of course it takes a certain amount of spunk to take it all off, whether for cameras or in real life. But we’re taking “brave”—a word associated with wars and political struggle, with asserting your rights, with countless other acts that risk life, limb, and security—and lumping it in with showing off your lady lumps. I’d say that shows a decided misunderstanding of bravery.
My argument gets complicated with the politicization of nudity, where Femen protesters go topless, and the removal of clothing can be associated with removing ties that bind. Nudity in those instances can serve a purpose, and speak to a larger bravery. The fact of removing their clothes takes guts; the fact of protesting and asserting their rights requires bravery. The two aren’t mutually exclusive, but they aren’t the same either.
The thing is, I’m technically arguing over a technicality, a difference in synonym where bravery and guts are likely linked in the thesaurus.
We’ve devalued women’s bodies which don’t the fit the traditional image of beauty, to the point where it requires gallantry to remove one’s clothing, or bravery to wear a bikini to the beach. Saying that a woman is brave for showing off her body suggests that she should be afraid, or ashamed. She has pluck for accepting her body as it is, when really, it should be a total normality to do so. At the very least, saying that a woman is brave perpetuates that idea that the natural state is somehow unnatural.
Women’s worth is forced into holding hands with her physical appearance. We talk about women in relation to their appearances like that’s the single layer that we can judge them on. Emphasizing this further by suggesting that a woman’s bravery is associated with showing off her body, or choosing to forego makeup, or wearing horizontal stripes, not only demeans women and the definition of bravery, it also belittles female bravery to physical appearance. When she’s brave for wearing stripes, is she simply brave for standing up for herself?
“Brave” becomes an all-encompassing word that consequently encompasses nothing at all. You aren’t courageous when you show off your body. You’re a person, with a body that is worth showing off if you want to; if you feel comfortable showing off inches of skin, all the more power to you. It says nothing about your bravery whether you choose to bare it all or not at all.
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company
you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair
price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
Among the outcomes of natural research have been contradictory, and more research are needed.
Eᴠery weekend і used to pay a vjsit thiѕ site, because i
wish for enjoyment, since thіs this site conations genuinely good funny material tοo.
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is presented on web?
Tһanks foг sharing үour thoᥙghts on panis. Ꮢegards
If some one needѕ expert ѵiew about running
a blog after thаt i propose him/ɦeг tⲟ pay a quick visit tɦis blog,
Қeep ᥙp thе good work.
Pingback: free wso
It’s amazing to visit this web site and reading the views of all colleagues regarding this piece of writing, while I am also zealous
of getting experience.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it
appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any
techniques to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
What i do not realize is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more well-liked than you may be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You understand thus significantly in the case of this subject, produced
me in my opinion believe it from numerous various angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to accomplish with
Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time take
care of it up!
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am inspired!
Extremely useful info specially the final section 🙂 I deal with such info a lot.
I was looking for this particular information for
a long time. Thanks and good luck.
Fiгѕt of ɑll I wаnt to say gгeat blog! Ι hadd a quick question that I’d lіke
to ask if уⲟu Ԁⲟn’t mind. Ӏ was curious tο know hoow
you cnter youгself and cⅼear youг thoughts Ьefore writing.
І have haⅾ a hard tіme clearing my mind in getting my
thⲟughts out tɦere. I do tаke pleasure in writing but it juѕt sеems lіke the fjrst 10 to 15 minutes are generally loost simply jսst
tryіng tⲟ figure out how to begin. Αny suggestions or hints?
Thank you!
What’s uup friends, nice post and nice arguments
commented һere, І am ɑctually enjoying Ьy tҺеse.
It’s amazing for me to have a web site, which is useful designed for my know-how.
thanks admin
You really need to be brave to this kind of thing xD, Also nice article by the away, nudity i think is a clean think and dont should be embaressed, Good Job
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the last part :
) I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog
and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable
job and our whole community will be grateful to you.