NYX hollas back

NYX Cosmetics turns out a Vancouver inspired showstopper
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Anyone who lives in Vancouver knows that our city takes fashion to another level. Whether their style be trendy, classic, unique—or a combination of all three—Vancouverites have a way about them that just screams style, but we’re often overlooked in favour of our larger, more popular American counterparts. Don’t worry; someone has definitely taken notice, and done so in a very big way.
The make-up brand NYX Cosmetics has been growing in popularity since its launch in 1999. Founded by make-up artist Toni Ko, the brand prides itself on offering innovative, high quality products at an affordable price. Despite the fact it has been praised by internet beauty gurus such as Michelle Phan, NikkiTutorials, and Jeffree Star, the price point of the products themselves has not changed, which has created a deep-seated brand loyalty among consumers.
NYX’s Soft Matte Lip Cream is one product that has become a staple in pretty much everyone’s make-up bag since the matte trend hit. Offered in a variety of colours, from bold blues and blacks to more demure nudes, this line of lippies has a flavour for everyone. When naming the shades, NYX marketing turned to the cities it felt inspired by. Places like Barcelona, Miami, and Paris were obvious choices due to their distinctive fashion flare, while other places like Transylvania and Moscow were chosen for their fashion-forward influence on various subcultures. Recently, our fair city has the distinct honour of having its own unique shade included in this illustrious line.
The Vancouver shade is a deep purple, almost black. It is similar to NYX’s existing shade Transylvania, but has a bluer undertone, as opposed to Transylvania’s bloody red. It is definitely one of the bolder shades in the line, and seems the perfect fit for a stormy Vancouver night.
I recently wore this shade, and found that its longevity was on par with most other matte lipsticks. Application is a bit tricky, as it must be applied and then allowed to fully dry before applying a second coat. Like most dark shades in this line, two coats are required to avoid streakiness.
Priced at $9.99, I can’t really find much to complain about. It wears well, compliments most skin tones, and allows anyone to show some pride in their city without being too obvious about it.
It’s an amazing piece of writing in support of all the online viewers; they will get benefit from it I am
sure.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By
the way, how could we communicate?
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who
was conducting a little homework on this. And he in fact
ordered me breakfast simply because I discovered it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this subject
here on your site.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting
anyplace, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant paragraph.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any
problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content
I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot
of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off?
I’d really appreciate it.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the
post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
I read this piece of writing completely about the comparison of latest and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
of course like your website but you have to test the
spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling
issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new posts.
I believe that is among the so much important information for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. However wanna observation on few common issues, The web site style is perfect, the articles is truly great : D.
Excellent activity, cheers
Admiring the time and effort you put into your site and in depth
information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out
of date rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google
account.