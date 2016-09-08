NYX hollas back

Posted on by

NYX Cosmetics turns out a Vancouver inspired showstopper

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Anyone who lives in Vancouver knows that our city takes fashion to another level. Whether their style be trendy, classic, unique—or a combination of all three—Vancouverites have a way about them that just screams style, but we’re often overlooked in favour of our larger, more popular American counterparts. Don’t worry; someone has definitely taken notice, and done so in a very big way.

The make-up brand NYX Cosmetics has been growing in popularity since its launch in 1999. Founded by make-up artist Toni Ko, the brand prides itself on offering innovative, high quality products at an affordable price. Despite the fact it has been praised by internet beauty gurus such as Michelle Phan, NikkiTutorials, and Jeffree Star, the price point of the products themselves has not changed, which has created a deep-seated brand loyalty among consumers.

NYX’s Soft Matte Lip Cream is one product that has become a staple in pretty much everyone’s make-up bag since the matte trend hit. Offered in a variety of colours, from bold blues and blacks to more demure nudes, this line of lippies has a flavour for everyone. When naming the shades, NYX marketing turned to the cities it felt inspired by. Places like Barcelona, Miami, and Paris were obvious choices due to their distinctive fashion flare, while other places like Transylvania and Moscow were chosen for their fashion-forward influence on various subcultures. Recently, our fair city has the distinct honour of having its own unique shade included in this illustrious line.

The Vancouver shade is a deep purple, almost black. It is similar to NYX’s existing shade Transylvania, but has a bluer undertone, as opposed to Transylvania’s bloody red. It is definitely one of the bolder shades in the line, and seems the perfect fit for a stormy Vancouver night.

I recently wore this shade, and found that its longevity was on par with most other matte lipsticks. Application is a bit tricky, as it must be applied and then allowed to fully dry before applying a second coat. Like most dark shades in this line, two coats are required to avoid streakiness.

Priced at $9.99, I can’t really find much to complain about. It wears well, compliments most skin tones, and allows anyone to show some pride in their city without being too obvious about it.

