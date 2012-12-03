Oh my Glob, you guys!

The ‘Adventure Time’ game is finally here

By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor

4/5

Adventure Time’s grabbed many of my friends and I, and we’ve since been to many distant lands with Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio) and Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada). Now with the release of Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why’d You Steal Our Garbage? (November 20) for the Nintendo DS and 3DS, I can happily say the game is an everything burrito of awesome.

Ice King (Tom Kenny) is wreaking havoc in the land of Ooo, this time taking everybody’s garbage away—including Finn and Jake’s. The boys head off to give Ice King a serious butt kicking, but they also help many of their friends and fellow citizens along the way.

Hey Ice King! is fairly simple, with Ooo separated into four main lands: the Grass Lands, the Candy Kingdom, Red Rock Pass, and the Ice Kingdom. While the map isn’t particularly extravagant, it’s fun to see lots of characters, areas, and many, many items from the show be scattered about this colourful land.

Other strengths of its simplicity are that the leveling system, learning moves, and the story telling are all very well balanced and splendidly silly.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this is very much a game designed for a slightly younger age group. But, like the show, there is never a point where things get lame for the older audience.

The game lasts an average of eight to 10 hours, and while I’m not crazy about the length, Hey Ice King! is nonetheless “totally tck-tck.”