One fewer star in the Galaxy

Beckham announces his departure

By Eric Wilkins, Staff Writer

David Beckham has announced that the MLS Cup final will be his last game with the LA Galaxy. Beckham has said that, “I’ve had an incredibly special time playing for the LA Galaxy. However, I wanted to experience one last challenge before the end of my playing career.” And now the endless speculation about where he’ll end up can commence.

Will Beckham return to England, back where his career began? Anything is possible, but this move is highly unlikely. Beckham has said many times that if he were ever to return to the Premier League, he would only consider Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson has made many questionable moves in his tenure as United’s manager, but bringing an ancient artillery piece back into the fold is unlikely. West Ham has publicly made their interest known several times, but with no real shot at competing for the title, it’s difficult to imagine the 37 year old settling in there. Beckham trained with Tottenham in January of 2011 and nearly managed to get in a few games on loan, but was ultimately stifled in his efforts. Despite what he has said about playing in England again, perhaps the right offer from Spurs could lure him in.

Heading across the English Channel, the famed moneybags Paris Saint-Germain are coming up in rumours again. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is denying any interest in Beckham, but managers seem as prone to spreading misinformation as the tabloids are. Paris would certainly fit the Beckham family—can’t see Posh Spice complaining about it. She’d probably swim across the Atlantic for the opportunity. Playing time, however, would likely be an issue. PSG has a decent roster, and Beckham being anything more than a poster boy is a longshot.

Or maybe Becks will take to the call of the Orient and land with Chinese Super League big-spenders Shanghai Shenhua. Already home to Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba, Beckham would be in good company. China would definitely be a challenge for the Englishman, but Shanghai Shenhua are having difficulties paying their players’ wages right now; as such, a move is doubtful.

Two other rumoured clubs are Real Madrid and the New York Cosmos. However, both of these teams are truly just rumours. Real Madrid would never put Beckham in their starting 11. He would be hard-pressed to even find a spot on the bench. The only role Becks would have is as an ambassador/figurehead, and he would never accept that. As for the Cosmos, I do see him as part of that organization down the road, but not as a player. He has always expressed a hope to be an owner in the MLS, and, with the Cosmos taking steps to become the next expansion franchise, and several big names already on board (Pele, Cobi Jones, Eric Cantona), it’s practically a no-brainer.

Last, but not least, the most likely destination for Beckham’s final chapter: Australia’s A-League. It’s just the kind of move that Goldenballs relishes in. He would bring some much needed publicity and help another league gain relevance. While the family might not appreciate the switch, the free-kick specialist probably only has another season or two left in him, so it definitely wouldn’t be a long-term deal. Even if you have no respect for Becks as a player, you have to love the possible ads that could emerge from such a signing. Crocodile Dundee meets David Beckham: priceless.

David Beckham has helped the MLS grow as a league. It’s still rubbish soccer to watch, and half of the players are there on physical ability alone, but it’s progressed miles ahead of where it was prior to Beckham’s arrival. He’s accomplished everything that could have been hoped of him. When Beckham takes his leave following the first of December, it will be with his second MLS Cup in tow; you heard it here first.