OP Player of the Month:

It has been quite the month for the women’s basketball team. They went 7-0 and extended their win streak to 12 games. Throughout the run this month, none have had a much greater overall impact than fourth year forward, Nanaya Miki.

Having missed two-thirds of November, Miki came back to the starting lineup in January and her impact was immediate. In her first game back on January 8, she played an essential role in the team’s win against Langara. In 26 minutes she scored 14 points and had 1 assist, while also securing 6 rebounds and 1 steal.

In the month of January alone, she has accrued a total of 181 minutes, averaging just under 26 minutes a game. During that time, Miki has averaged 11.1 points per game with a 40.5 shooting percentage. She has also been a key component of the Royals physicality, constantly driving the basket looking for fouls and opportunities. She has been rewarded many times and has converted 73.9 percent of them. To go with her shooting capabilities, Miki has also shown her ability to recognize offensive plays, and has averaged 2.6 assists a game.

While her offensive numbers may shine, it is her defensive numbers that set her apart from the rest. This month, Miki averaged an astounding 7.7 rebounds per game. She also managed to average 1 steal a game, which is an impressive feat on its own.

In terms of accolades, Miki has managed to pick up two double-doubles this month. One during the team’s convincing win over CBC, where she picked up 14 points and 10 rebounds, and once more during the team’s thrilling match against the VIU Mariners, when she picked up 17 points and 12 rebounds. That performance against VIU also resulted in her being named PACWEST’s Female Basketball Athlete of the Week.

While the team is certainly to be feared, even when Miki is not on the court, when she is, the team is truly unstoppable.

