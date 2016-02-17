Posted on by

OP Player of the Week

Photo by Davie Wong

Photo by Davie Wong

Grant Campbell: Men’s Basketball

By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter

Grant Campbell was the heart and soul of the men’s basketball team this week as he led them to a 1-1 weekend at home. He tallied a total of 40 points over the weekend, with 28 of them being during his spectacular singular effort in the team’s loss against VIU. He also recorded 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block along the way. Grant has been on a tear since coming back to the team on January 22, having recorded at least 25 minutes in 6 of his last 7 games with the team, while contributing at least 12 points each of those times.

