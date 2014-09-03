Opinions of a five-year-old:

Bath-time blues
By Julia Siedlanowska, Staff Writer
Baths are ruining my life. Not only do they take up valuable time that could be spent playing with my dog or watching Pink Panther cartoons, they always mean bedtime. It’s really frustrating. When I spend a lot of my day designing a multi-coloured tattoo on my hand, I don’t do it to rub it off at the end of the day. When I get ice cream in my hair, I’m like, I don’t care—I was just saving that for later.
Seriously, when mom washes my hair I’m always like “What the f***? Hello! You’re getting that soapy sh** in my eyes!” No matter how many times she says, “Stop freaking out, you’re just going to make it worse,” I always just think… yeah, well… you always say it’s not going to hurt my eyes, but it does every time!
Also, I can’t even pee when I’m in the tub. And mom thinks it’s really gross when I drink the tub water. “All your dirt is in there! I said stop swallowing the water!” But why? It feels really good and it’s my dirt.
It’s so weird that I don’t like baths though, because when it’s over, I’m really pissed. I don’t want to get out. Just when I start having fun and my mother stops torturing me, she says it’s time to leave. Then she puts the blow-dryer on my head and it’s like screaming in my ears. Then she tries to rip out my hair with a brush. Hair is weird.
One time my dad left the room—“Just for a second,” he said—to answer the phone. He told me not to move, but I got kind of bored and then I took the blow-dryer to play with. When my dad came back in and saw me, he dropped the phone and grabbed the blow-dryer. It was funny. His eyes got big. Then he told me not to tell mommy about the grown-up words he said.
I hate it how selective my parents are about the toys I bring in and what I do. I’m like a bad guy being watched in jail or something. Why can’t I fool around in the bathtub? If I want to stand on top of a shampoo bottle and a soap dish, I think I should be allowed to. And when mom yells, “Don’t do that, you’ll fall and crack your skull open and we’ll have to wake up your sister and take you to the hospital,” I’m just like, “Mom…”
Mom says that animals help each other get clean. So one time me and my sister were about to get into the bath and I saw a bug in her hair. I just ate it and then mom started screaming. It was really weird and rules are dumb. But bath time is kind of ok.
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit
Pingback: find brazzers account and password
Pingback: Denae
Pingback: fast cash lender
Pingback: irctc
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Tijuana
Pingback: legendary hawkers singapore
Pingback: Tonia
Pingback: Minecraft Account
Pingback: lose weight
Pingback: gymnastic foam
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyers Fort Worth
Pingback: robot opciones binarias
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free 2016
Pingback: doors and windows replacement
Pingback: coin dealer
Pingback: VISTO DE INVESTIDOR EB5
Pingback: gopro extended battery
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Pingback: online shop
Pingback: proofreading
Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl
Pingback: Bigo Live
Pingback: skin tampa male
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!
Pingback: KNOW MORE
Pingback: fullfilmizle
Pingback: taekwondo
Pingback: super fast reply
Pingback: brain smart
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston
Pingback: Veterans day pictures
Pingback: free jvzoo
For hottest information you have to go to see the web and on internet I found this
website as a best website for most up-to-date updates.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My website addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and
I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from
our argument made at this time.
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging
on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always interesting to read content from other writers and practice something from their sites.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I am hoping to contribute & help different users like its
aided me. Great job.