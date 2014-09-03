Posted on by

Opinions of a five-year-old:

Humour_Opinions of a five year oldBath-time blues

By Julia Siedlanowska, Staff Writer

Baths are ruining my life. Not only do they take up valuable time that could be spent playing with my dog or watching Pink Panther cartoons, they always mean bedtime. It’s really frustrating. When I spend a lot of my day designing a multi-coloured tattoo on my hand, I don’t do it to rub it off at the end of the day. When I get ice cream in my hair, I’m like, I don’t care—I was just saving that for later.

Seriously, when mom washes my hair I’m always like “What the f***? Hello! You’re getting that soapy sh** in my eyes!” No matter how many times she says, “Stop freaking out, you’re just going to make it worse,” I always just think… yeah, well… you always say it’s not going to hurt my eyes, but it does every time!

Also, I can’t even pee when I’m in the tub. And mom thinks it’s really gross when I drink the tub water. “All your dirt is in there! I said stop swallowing the water!” But why? It feels really good and it’s my dirt.

It’s so weird that I don’t like baths though, because when it’s over, I’m really pissed. I don’t want to get out. Just when I start having fun and my mother stops torturing me, she says it’s time to leave. Then she puts the blow-dryer on my head and it’s like screaming in my ears. Then she tries to rip out my hair with a brush. Hair is weird.

One time my dad left the room—“Just for a second,” he said—to answer the phone. He told me not to move, but I got kind of bored and then I took the blow-dryer to play with. When my dad came back in and saw me, he dropped the phone and grabbed the blow-dryer. It was funny. His eyes got big. Then he told me not to tell mommy about the grown-up words he said.

I hate it how selective my parents are about the toys I bring in and what I do. I’m like a bad guy being watched in jail or something. Why can’t I fool around in the bathtub? If I want to stand on top of a shampoo bottle and a soap dish, I think I should be allowed to. And when mom yells, “Don’t do that, you’ll fall and crack your skull open and we’ll have to wake up your sister and take you to the hospital,” I’m just like, “Mom…”

Mom says that animals help each other get clean. So one time me and my sister were about to get into the bath and I saw a bug in her hair. I just ate it and then mom started screaming. It was really weird and rules are dumb. But bath time is kind of ok.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

98 comments on “Opinions of a five-year-old:

  1. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  2. Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit

  3. Pingback: find brazzers account and password

  4. Pingback: Denae

  5. Pingback: fast cash lender

  6. Pingback: irctc

  7. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  8. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  9. Pingback: Tijuana

  10. Pingback: legendary hawkers singapore

  11. Pingback: Tonia

  12. Pingback: Minecraft Account

  13. Pingback: lose weight

  14. Pingback: gymnastic foam

  15. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  16. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  17. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  18. Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyers Fort Worth

  19. Pingback: robot opciones binarias

  20. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  21. Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free 2016

  22. Pingback: doors and windows replacement

  23. Pingback: coin dealer

  24. Pingback: VISTO DE INVESTIDOR EB5

  25. Pingback: gopro extended battery

  26. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  27. Pingback: online shop

  28. Pingback: proofreading

  29. Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl

  30. Pingback: Bigo Live

  31. Pingback: skin tampa male

  32. Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!

  33. Pingback: KNOW MORE

  34. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  35. Pingback: taekwondo

  36. Pingback: super fast reply

  37. Pingback: brain smart

  38. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  39. Pingback: Veterans day pictures

  40. Pingback: free jvzoo

  42. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.

    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!
    Gamefly 3 month free trial

  43. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?

    My website addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and
    I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.

    If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!

  44. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  48. What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to contribute & help different users like its
    aided me. Great job.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*