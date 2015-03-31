Palestine could end up winning with Netanyahu’s re-election

Israeli PM’s own election promises could lead to review of US relationship
By Patrick Vaillancourt, Senior Columnist
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu left no stone unturned when seeking a fourth term as the leader of Israel’s government, appealing to the extreme right-wing voter groups that oppose sovereignty for Palestine. Netanyahu promised as much if re-elected, saying that he would never allow the so-called “two-state solution” to be realized.
On election night, he released a YouTube video meant to spread fear, saying that his leftist opponents were bringing in “busloads of Arabs to the polls.”
The racist comments, as well as the rewriting of Israeli foreign policy with respect to Palestine, have caught the attention of the United States at a time of heightened animosity between Netanyahu and US president Barack Obama.
Obama called Netanyahu to inform him that the US was considering a review of its relationship with Israel, including support for its issues in the United Nations as well as regular aid packages and weapons deals.
Such a review, if it ever came to fruition, could be disastrous for Israel and a massive victory for Palestinians, who seek to create their own sovereign country.
Despite their close relationship in years past, the Obama administration has grown increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu. Last month, Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the US Congress, against the stern objections of the White House, and spoke about the dangers of any negotiated settlement between Obama and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue.
An anonymous White House official familiar with the call spoke to the New York Times and said that Obama told Netanyahu that a review of the US-Israeli relationship would be necessary given Netanyahu’s pre-election opposition to the two-state framework, which most members of the UN support. If Obama were to effectively pull US support from Israel at the UN, that would allow for a vote on Palestinian sovereignty—which, if the US does not exercise their right to veto, would most certainly pass.
The situation could also be turbulent for Netanyahu personally, as Palestine has been trying to have war crimes charges brought against the Israeli leader in the International Criminal Court (ICC), an investigation which has been in a preliminary phase since January. The US has effectively protected Israeli leaders from the ICC, but a review of US-Israeli relations could lead to movement on this case at the Hague.
By all accounts, this is an extreme scenario that is not likely to take place. A review of the diplomatic relationship between the US and Israel does not in itself spell a concrete victory for Palestinians nor does it mean a US endorsement of a Palestinian state. If the White House is serious about pursuing a review, both America and the Middle East could stand to benefit from not leaving any diplomatic sanctions off the table with respect to Israel. In fact, it may even benefit the Americans in their fight against terrorism.
I got what you mean, thanks for posting. I’m delighted to find this website via google.
Oh my goodness! a great article dude. Thanks for sharing
it.
I completely agree with your post! I looked from google and am looking to subscribe
to your website. Where is your RSS feed?
I’m definitely bookmarking this website as well as sharing it
with my friends. You’ll be getting a lot of visitors to your
website from me!
I’m new to your blog. Stumbled upon it while
browsing the web. Continue the fantastic work.
I’m hoping you update it on a regular basis because I’ll be staying tuned for more.
Amazing post. I appreciate you for sharing it to us. I
have learned very much.
I got what you mean, saved to bookmarks, great site.
Thanks for this great website. I am trying to read even more articles.
Thanks again!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our
whole community will be thankful to you.
You completed a number of good points there. I did particular searches about the issue and found lots of people can relate with along with your blog.
Great post!
Yes bookmaking this wasn’t a terrible idea. Great post!
Your writing talent is really appreciated!! Many thanks. You saved me lots of frustration. Great post!
Wow I enjoy reading your articles, saved to favorites!
Thanks a lot for sharing this great info! I am looking forward to see more posts!
When visiting blogs, i generally discover an excellent content like yours.
Very good job on this article! I enjoy how you presented your facts and how you made it interesting and easy to understand.
Thank you.
I am glad to be among the many visitors on this outstanding
web site. thanks for posting.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog via Google, and
discovered that it’s truly helpful. I’ll be grateful if you continue this
in future.
Very nice design and style and wonderful blog posts.
Whoa! This is one of the most beneficial blogs we’ve ever ran into on this topic.
Truly great. I’m also an experienced person in this subject therefore I can know your effort.
Whoa! This is one of the most helpful blogs we’ve ever came across on this subject matter.
Really fantastic. I’m likewise a professional in this subject for this
reason I can understand your hard work.
Well written article. It will be beneficial to anybody,
which includes me. Continue the good work. I can’t wait to read
more posts.
Wonderful work on behalf of the owner of this web site, excellent post.
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more.
I’m bookmarking your feeds also.
I simply desired to thank you a lot more for your incredible website
you have developed here. It’s full of beneficialsuggestions for those
who are actually interested in this kind of subject, primarily this
post.
Thanks for the tips you have provided here. Cheers!
A thoughtful insight and fantastic suggestions you have on your site.
You have obviously spent a lot of time on this.
Well done!
I’m actually pleased to find this site, just what I was looking for.
Saved it to bookmarks.
I love this web blog much. Numerous amazing information.
I happen to be reading out a number of your articles and i should say great stuff.
I’ll certainly bookmark your blog.
Look forward to checking out your web page again.
Hello man, This was an excellent page for such a difficult subject to talk about.
I look forward to reading a lot more great posts such as these.
Thanks a lot.
Thank you for sharing this story. I’m definitely fed up with struggling to find relevant and
intelligent commentary on this subject. Everyone
these days seem to go to extremes to either drive home their viewpoint or suggest that everybody else in the
globe is wrong. thanks for your brief and relevant insight.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and discovered that it’s really informative.
I’ll be grateful if you continue this in the future.
Lots of men and women will be benefiting from your writing.
Many thanks!
This is such an excellent resource that you’re offering and you provide out at no cost.
I appreciate seeing sites that gives a perfect
useful resource totally free. I completely loved reading your articles.
Con lo que por esta razón te vengo a dedicar estas lindas imágenes, deseo que leas todas las frases y te enteres
que no voy a poder vivir sin ti por bastante tiempo, porque te amo tanto que no
se en que momento me enamoré así de ti y por eso deseo que
estemos juntos toda la vida.
Mucho c en recargar > una w pila � a través
de � un l péndulo o bien que H se � mueve � esporádicamente, por D lo
s que M son � relojes � pensados � para � tenerlos T en K la � muñeca H todo ~ el f día.
y Rolex Industrie Para la fabricación de un reloj exclusivo siempre se dedica un grupo de especialistas relojeros que tienen como objetivo
único y primordial crear el mejor reloj del mundo.
and Rolex Industrie es una compañía suiza de relojes de pulsera y
accesorios, creada tras la fusión en dos mil cuatro, de Montres
Rolex La Boutique Omega Perú se sitúa en la calle Lino Alarco
N°130, y contará una amplia colección de relojes de lujo como los utilizados por las mayores celebridades del
planeta, como George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Michael Phelps, Daniel Craig
y muchos otros.,
Su extraño nombre Dracula” deriva del latín : pequeño dragón, haciendo referencia
al extraño aspecto que presenta con 2 largas espuelas que salen de los sépalos.
Bueno esta son ciertas de mis imágenes de amor favoritas que
estoy compartiendo con y espero que les agraden como me gustan ami , cuando no tengo nada que hacer paso por
esta entrada y leo ciertas de mis preferidas oraciones de amor para sentirme bien y con pilas nuevas
para proseguirse en este mundo tan débil espero que
comenten como están las imágenes saludos.
WE
Tenemos flores de una calidad excelente, al mejor costo que encontrarás en internet y encima podemos servírtelas
en menos de veinticuatro horas (en la gran mayoría de los casos).
Plantas de flores ahora se cultivan eminentemente por el valor ornamental de sus flores, considerado
un alimento básico para los jardines de la casa.
El día de hoy puedes crear sin costo estos collages confesiones de Amor para sorprender a esa
persona singular que te ha robado el corazón.
Jamás dejes de querer, y todo lo que hagas hazlo siempre con el
corazón ya que es lo mejor que uno puede dar.
A) El personal de mantenimiento, informática, los técnicos de
deportes y actividades culturales, así como los Jefes de
Servicio y aquellos Jefes de Sección determinados por la Gerencia, van a deber fichar a la entrada y
a la salida de aquellos centros donde presten servicios durante la
jornada laboral.
Puesto que este artículo es para ti, acá encontrarás ciertas hermosas imágenes de
flores para pintar.
What’s up everybody, here every person is sharing
such knowledge, so it’s fastidious to read this blog,
and I used to pay a visit this weblog every day.