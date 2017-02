Peanut butter marshmallow ‘yummy bars’

The tastiest fall snack you’ll ever try

By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor

Seriously, don’t make this dessert. I shouldn’t even be publishing this! If you make these bars for a party or dinner, or even just as a study snack, I warn you, you will become addicted. These are so incredibly easy to make and delicious that you will find yourself running to the cupboard on an almost-daily basis to get your fix. You’ve been warned.

Yummy bars were originally introduced to me by a friend, who wouldn’t tell me the recipe—she called them Yummy Bars, which made it difficult to Google the exact steps to make them. Things were better then, until I came across a Facebook post that outlined in clear detail the very few steps it takes to make these delicious treats. Now I can’t help but share the magic!

Yummy bars

You will need:

1 cup butterscotch chips

1/2 cup peanut butter (the junky Kraft kind works best)

1/4 cup hard butter cut into small chunks

8 ounces multi-coloured mini marshmallows

And that’s it!

Directions: Start by melting the chips, butter, and peanut butter over low heat. A double-boiler works best but any thick-bottomed pot will do. Low heat is important because peanut butter burns quickly! Melt the ingredients until mixed, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool a bit. Stir in the marshmallows, then press the whole mixture into an 8”x8” pan. Cool the bars in the fridge, cut into small pieces, and enjoy!

To make cleanup easier, I like to line my pan with parchment paper, but this isn’t necessary. I recommend making a double batch for a large party. Store any leftovers (haha, as if!) in the fridge.