By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

People

make no sense.

Like the time I counted out twenty-five cents in pennies

at a drive-thru rather than

paying with a quarter.

We do strange things

like when my friend dipped his french fries into coke

then put them up his nose.

We have a way of dressing

like when I put fake eyelashes

on my chin and pretended they were a goatee.

We get distracted—

oh look

there’s a pink sparkle on my arm!