Perfect skin for summer

By Gurneev Panesar, Contributor

This is dedicated to all you gals. For a woman, having good skin is an important asset, not only for appearance but also for confidence. Yes there is makeup, but walking around with a bare beautiful face is the best feeling in the world (well, for me). Going through college or university with acne or excessive breakouts can be a girl’s worst nightmare. Fear not. I have some suggestions, which depend on your skin type: dry, normal, or oily.

Dry skin: Your skin will feel slightly papery, dry, and dull. It might also feel tight, flakey, and rough. Try using a rich moisturizer that will protect your skin from harsh environmental factors, while making it supple and soft. It will also provide hydration that will leave your skin smooth and velvety. Your skin is most likely suffering from dehydration. Steer clear of juices and soda, and substitute towards fresh fruits and lots of water.

Normal/combination skin:  Your skin feels vibrant, elastic, and supple. It is the least problematic type. However, most of us have combination skin, which has dry or oily patches (e.g. the forehead, nose and chin, or T-zone). The oily areas can be dealt with by cleansing, and dry areas with rich moisturizers.

Oily Skin: Your skin is shiny, greasy and coarse. Sometimes pores are large and visible, and are prone to break out into acne or pimples. To deal with this type, wash your face with a mild cleanser twice daily and limit sugary and processed foods in your diet. Hydrate your body frequently by drinking a lot of water.

And finally, no matter what your skin type, wear sunscreen. Summer is almost here and we are all crazy about getting our tan on, but use sunscreen. The sun can damage your skin and, over time, cause wrinkles. Avoid staying out in direct sunlight during peak hours. Use an SPF between 30 and 50 depending on the sun intensity and your natural skin colour.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976.

